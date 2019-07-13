Take the pledge to vote

On UP's Proposed Mob Lynching Law, Mayawati Tweet Attacks BJP & Praises State Panel

BSP supremo Mayawati welcomed the Uttar Pradesh Law Commission-drafted Bill against lynching and pitched for a stringent, pan-India legislation to arrest the spread of this 'dreadful disease'.

News18.com

July 13, 2019
On UP's Proposed Mob Lynching Law, Mayawati Tweet Attacks BJP & Praises State Panel
File photo of BSP president Mayawati. (PTI)
New Delhi: BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday targeted the BJP government at Centre for the rising incidents of mob lynching in the country, which she said was affecting the society at large and not just particular communities anymore.

"The reason behind the spread of mob lynching like a dreadful disease in the country is actually the BJP government's intention to not establish a state of law and their policies which is not only affecting the Dalits, tribals and people belonging to religious minority communities but the whole society, including the police is falling prey to it," she said in a Twitter post.

She welcomed the Uttar Pradesh Law Commission-drafted Bill against lynching and pitched for a stringent, pan-India legislation to arrest the spread of this "dreadful disease". The draft Bill by the UP Law Commission recommends up to life imprisonment for the crime.

"After honourable Supreme Court's order, the Centre should have become serious and introduced a countrywide law on mob lynching by now but like in case of Lokpal, the government is indifferent to the mob lynching issue and is proving to be weak-willed government. In such a situation, the beginning of the UP Law Commission is worth welcoming.

Taking cognisance of incidents of mob lynching, including those by cow vigilantes, the Uttar Pradesh Law Commission on Wednesday submitted to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath the draft Bill recommending up to life imprisonment for the crime.

