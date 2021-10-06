On Video, Cops Drag Former BJP MP By Hair on Way to Lakhimpur Kheri; Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Govt

A video of former BJP MP Savitribai Phule, on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri dragged by her hair by police personnel, sparking uproar against the Uttar Pradesh government with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slamming the act as highly condemnable on “all moral, social and political parameters." Phule was stopped by police on her way to meet the families of those who died in Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

In a scathing attack at the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government the former chief minister tweeted the video and said, “The indecency committed by the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh with a Dalit, former BJP MP Savitribai Phule ji is highly condemnable on all moral, social and political parameters. Her only fault is that she exposed the anti-Dalit, poor, farmers and anti-reservation policies of the BJP."

In the video, Phule is seen being pushed into the police vehicle by police personnel. On her resistance, one of the female personnel grabs the minister’s hair, pushing her inside the car. Phule is seen falling into the seat before the video ends.

Akhilesh Yadav had earlier in the day alleged that the BJP government is committing more atrocities than the British. “The BJP government has surpassed the atrocities committed by the British. Its minister of state of home is threatening farmers to suppress their voice. Such tone and tenor should not be there in democracy," Yadav said.

“There were cruel rulers in the world but in the BJP regime, the voice of democracy is being crushed. In the nearby Lakhimpur district, Sikhs and farmers were crushed and killed. Never has such an incident taken place in the world," he said.

The SP chief demanded Rs 2 crore for the families of the four farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri violence and the arrest of the accused.

Highlighting the poor law and order situation in the state, Yadav said an IPS and six officers are absconding, while those involved in the Lakhimpur case are not being arrested.

