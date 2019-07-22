Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

On Visit to Siddipet, KCR Announces Financial Assistance for Several Villages, Including His Native Place

For every household in Chintamadaka, Rao announced assistance of Rs 10 lakh for each household and said the people could use this money to buy machinery like tractors, harvesters, etc.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:July 22, 2019, 4:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
On Visit to Siddipet, KCR Announces Financial Assistance for Several Villages, Including His Native Place
File photo of TSR president and Telangana chief minister Chandrashekar Rao. (PTI)
Loading...

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao doled out financial assistance for several villages of Siddipet district, including Chintamadaka village, which is his birthplace.

For every household in Chintamadaka, Rao announced assistance of Rs 10 lakh for each household and said the people could use this money to buy machinery like tractors, harvesters, etc. He also suggested people to bring down the old houses and build new ones with modern facilities like solar power.

He also sanctioned funds for sanitation, roads, temples and other civic amenities.

“It is my duty to help you all. Every villager should get benefited. Everyone has to be healthy and wealthy,” Rao said, adding that he was working to make Chintamadaka a model village.

Expressing gratitude towards the village, Rao gave the credit of his success to the blessings of people of Chintamadaka. He also said that it was Siddipet which inspired the Telangana movement and brought him to prominence.

In his native village, the chief minister had lunch with the locals and recollected his memories of the place.

The TRS chief also sanctioned Rs 25 crore for development of Siddipet town, Rs 5 crore for the development of Ranganayak Sagar tank and Rs 50 lakh to every panchayat in the Siddipet assembly segment.

Chief Minister also allocated Rs one crore to each to Mustabad and Gudur villages and Rs 10 crore to Dubbak,

He directed the officials to complete the developmental work within three months and he would visit his native place again in November.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram