On Visit to Siddipet, KCR Announces Financial Assistance for Several Villages, Including His Native Place
For every household in Chintamadaka, Rao announced assistance of Rs 10 lakh for each household and said the people could use this money to buy machinery like tractors, harvesters, etc.
File photo of TSR president and Telangana chief minister Chandrashekar Rao. (PTI)
Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao doled out financial assistance for several villages of Siddipet district, including Chintamadaka village, which is his birthplace.
For every household in Chintamadaka, Rao announced assistance of Rs 10 lakh for each household and said the people could use this money to buy machinery like tractors, harvesters, etc. He also suggested people to bring down the old houses and build new ones with modern facilities like solar power.
He also sanctioned funds for sanitation, roads, temples and other civic amenities.
“It is my duty to help you all. Every villager should get benefited. Everyone has to be healthy and wealthy,” Rao said, adding that he was working to make Chintamadaka a model village.
Expressing gratitude towards the village, Rao gave the credit of his success to the blessings of people of Chintamadaka. He also said that it was Siddipet which inspired the Telangana movement and brought him to prominence.
In his native village, the chief minister had lunch with the locals and recollected his memories of the place.
The TRS chief also sanctioned Rs 25 crore for development of Siddipet town, Rs 5 crore for the development of Ranganayak Sagar tank and Rs 50 lakh to every panchayat in the Siddipet assembly segment.
Chief Minister also allocated Rs one crore to each to Mustabad and Gudur villages and Rs 10 crore to Dubbak,
He directed the officials to complete the developmental work within three months and he would visit his native place again in November.
Also Watch
-
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
How Chandrayaan 2 Will Land On Moon's South Pole
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neha Dhupia's 8-month-old Daughter Mehr Explains Monday Blues in the Most Adorable Manner
- Was a Brazil Priest Really Pushed Off Stage for Saying 'Fat Women Can't Go to Heaven'?
- People Thought He was Married to Sakshi Tanwar in Real Life, Reveals Ram Kapoor’s Wife Gautami
- Xiaomi Redmi K20, K20 Pro go on Sale Today: Price, Launch Offers and More
- India A Complete 4-1 Series Win Against West Indies A