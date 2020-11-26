News18 Logo

politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Politics
1-MIN READ

On Way to Bengal's Baharampur for Meeting, Dilip Ghosh's Convoy Attacked; BJP Blames TMC

File photo of Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

File photo of Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

Although the state BJP chief was unhurt, windshields of cars in his convoy were damaged, the sources said. The saffron party later filed a police complaint. The ruling Trinamool Congress has denied the allegations

Kandi (WB), Nov 25: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh's convoy was attacked in Kandi area of Murshidabad district on Wednesday evening, party sources said. Ghosh was on his way to Baharampur to attend a party meeting when stones were pelted at his convoy by "miscreants of the TMC", district BJP leaders claimed.

Although the state BJP chief was unhurt, windshields of cars in his convoy were damaged, the sources said. The saffron party later filed a police complaint. The ruling Trinamool Congress has denied the allegations.

.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...