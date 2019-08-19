On World Humanitarian Day, Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre for Violating Rights in Kashmir
Mamata Banerjee, on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, said she had once taken to the streets to protest against human rights violations.
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asserted that human rights have been "totally violated" in Kashmir and urged people to pray for peace in the Valley. Banerjee, on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, said she had once taken to the streets to protest against human rights violations.
"Today is World Humanitarian Day. Human rights have been totally violated in #Kashmir. Let us pray for human rights and peace in #Kashmir. Human rights is a subject very close to my heart. In 1995, I was on the road for 21 days to protect human rights violations against deaths in lock-ups," the CM tweeted.
The BJP-led central government has recently revoked provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and bifurcated the state into Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without one.
