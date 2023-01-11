CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#RRR#Budget2023
Home » News » Politics » Once a Doctor, Always a Doctor: Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Back at ‘Old Workplace’ to Conduct Dental Surgery of 10-yr-old Boy
1-MIN READ

Once a Doctor, Always a Doctor: Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Back at ‘Old Workplace’ to Conduct Dental Surgery of 10-yr-old Boy

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 22:32 IST

Agartala (incl. Jogendranagar, India

Saha also taught dental surgery as a professor at the Tripura Medical College and the Dr B.R.A.M Teaching Hospital in Agartala. (Photo: Twitter/@DrManikSaha2)

Saha also taught dental surgery as a professor at the Tripura Medical College and the Dr B.R.A.M Teaching Hospital in Agartala. (Photo: Twitter/@DrManikSaha2)

The Chief Minister shared photos from the operation theatre and said there was no difficulty in performing the surgery though it was after a long gap.

January 11 was just any other day in Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha’s schedule. He laid foundation stone of (B+G+14) storied flat at Shyamalima Apartment, attended Bhoomi Pusan of Multistoried state administrative building at Gurkhabasti, inaugurated School of Logistics, Communication and Waterways, and participated in “Jan Viswas Yatra" from Majlishpur to Khayerpur constituency.

Beside these programmes, the one thing that made him “happy” was when he returned to his “old workplace” Tripura Medical College where he performed a dental surgery on a 10-year-old boy.

Shah, who recently turned 70, was a dentist by profession and obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degree in dental surgery from Patna’s Government Dental College and King Georges’ Medical College in Lucknow.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister shared photos from the operation theatre and said there was no difficulty in performing the surgery though it was after a long gap.

“Happy to conduct a surgery for Oral Cystic Lesion of 10-year-old Akshit Ghosh at my old workplace Tripura Medical College. There was no difficulty in performing the surgery though it was after a long gap. The patient is in good condition now,” he tweeted.

Saha has also taught dental surgery as a professor at the Tripura Medical College and the Dr B.R.A.M Teaching Hospital in Agartala.

Saha, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2016, replaced Biplab Kumar Deb as the chief minister of Tripura in May last year. The Assembly elections in Tripura are scheduled to be held this year. The BJP swept power in Tripura winning 35 seats in the 2018 Assembly elections.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. Manik Saha
  2. Tripura
first published:January 11, 2023, 22:32 IST
last updated:January 11, 2023, 22:32 IST
Read More