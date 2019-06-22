Once Close to Mamata Banerjee, Noted Bengali Singer Nachiketa Pens Song on ‘Cut Money’
The song on ‘cut money’ urged corrupt politicians in Bengal to return the money taken from public in a bid to avoid their wrath.
Singer Nachiketa Chakraborty. (Image credit" Twitter)
Kolkata: Eminent Bengali singer, songwriter, musician and composer Nachiketa Chakraborty on Saturday released a song on the practice of accepting ‘cut money’ (bribe) prevalent in West Bengal.
Nachiketa was once close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and had performed at several Trinamool Congress events. However, in recent years, he was not seen much around the ruling leadership.
The song on ‘cut money’ urged corrupt politicians in the state to return the money taken from public in a bid to avoid their wrath. It instantly caught the attention of many, one among them being Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Asansol and Union Minister Babul Supriyo.
“I would like to thank Nachiketa-da for perfectly communicating the message of the masses through his song,” Supriyo wrote on Twitter and uploaded a version of the song.
মানুষের মনের কথা গানের মাধ্যমে সঠিক মাত্রার 'Sattire’-এর তড়কা লাগিয়ে সকলের সামনে নিয়ে আসার জন্য নচিকেতা-দাকে আমার অশেষ ধন্যবাদ pic.twitter.com/eBrLP31K3X— Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) June 22, 2019
Recently, the chief minister told her party leaders that she had received complaints of ‘cut money’ being demanded even for disbursal of the ‘Samabyathi’ scheme in which a payment of Rs 2,000 is made to poor people to perform the last rites of his/her family member.
A visibly angry Mamata had said, “You asked for Rs 200 as ‘cut money’ for ‘Samabyathi’ scheme. Some leaders are demanding 25 per cent commission for providing housing grants. I warn all those who are indulging in such practices. Some elderly women are not getting old age pensions. It is very unfortunate. I will soon conduct an inquiry into the matter.”
Addressing her party leaders and lawmakers, including deserters, she said, “You made money from government schemes meant for poor people and sensing trouble you are running away and joining other political parties. I would like to make it clear that no one will be spared. There will be zero-tolerance for those who were involved in such malpractices.”
Following the Trinamool Congress supremo’s warning, party leaders faced public ire in some districts as people started demanding that their ‘cut money’ be returned immediately.
Most of the complaints came from Birbhum where people protested against ward number 10 and 11 councillors Manas Singha and Rabi Chunari at Sainthia in Dubrajpur.
Several complaints and suggestions have also reportedly been made at the toll-free number (1800 345 8244) and email address (wbcmro@gmail.com) of the grievance cell recently launched to look into the matter.
