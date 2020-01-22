'Once Declared A Foreigner, Will A Person be Allowed to Apply for Citizenship?': Mamata Banerjee
Addressing a rally after leading a mega 4-km-long protest march through Darjeeling, Mamata Banerjee said the Centre is trying to push CAA only in non-BJP ruled states.
File photo of Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
Darjeeling: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who took her fight against the CAA and the proposed NRC to the Darjeeling hills on Wednesday, sought clarifications from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the clauses of the new law, even as she accused the Centre of spreading lies on the issue.
Addressing a rally after leading a mega 4-km-long protest march through the serpentine roads of this Himalayan town, Banerjee said the Centre is trying to push CAA only in non-BJP ruled states.
She claimed all states except West Bengal have attended the meeting on the National Population Register (NPR) in New Delhi due to fear of BJP-led Union government.
"Every day the Union home minister is giving new sermons. Yesterday he said that we (opposition parties) are misleading the people. I would like to ask him to clarify whether a person will be declared foreigner and then allowed to apply for citizenship under the CAA," Banerjee said, addressing the rally in Hindi.
Reiterating that the CAA, the NPR and the NRC won't be allowed in West Bengal, Banerjee said before forcing any citizen out of the state, the BJP "has to throw her out" first.
"Due to NRC in Assam, lakhs of Gorkhas have been rendered homeless. We will not allow that to happen in Darjeeling as long as I am here," she told the rally in Chowkbazar area.
Banerjee's comments come a day after Shah had accused the opposition parties of "misleading" people on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that the law will not be scrapped despite protests over it.
The Trinamool Congress supremo, who has been at the forefront of anti-CAA agitations, has led ten protest marches and addressed six rallies in various parts of the state since the issue snowballed into a major political firestorm last December.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Curious Case of BJP's Tajinder Singh Bagga, Twitter 'Troll' Who Could be Future Neta
- Rangoli Chandel Thanks Kangana Ranaut for Supporting Her During Acid-attack Incident
- Shantanu Maheshwari Saves Co-actor Reecha Sinha from Drowning
- WhatsApp Users, Dark Mode is Finally Rolling Out With Beta For Android: Here is How to Use it
- This is The End of The Road For Vodafone m-Pesa as a Payments App