Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Once Declared A Foreigner, Will A Person be Allowed to Apply for Citizenship?': Mamata Banerjee

Addressing a rally after leading a mega 4-km-long protest march through Darjeeling, Mamata Banerjee said the Centre is trying to push CAA only in non-BJP ruled states.

PTI

Updated:January 22, 2020, 4:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Once Declared A Foreigner, Will A Person be Allowed to Apply for Citizenship?': Mamata Banerjee
File photo of Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Darjeeling: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who took her fight against the CAA and the proposed NRC to the Darjeeling hills on Wednesday, sought clarifications from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the clauses of the new law, even as she accused the Centre of spreading lies on the issue.

Addressing a rally after leading a mega 4-km-long protest march through the serpentine roads of this Himalayan town, Banerjee said the Centre is trying to push CAA only in non-BJP ruled states.

She claimed all states except West Bengal have attended the meeting on the National Population Register (NPR) in New Delhi due to fear of BJP-led Union government.

"Every day the Union home minister is giving new sermons. Yesterday he said that we (opposition parties) are misleading the people. I would like to ask him to clarify whether a person will be declared foreigner and then allowed to apply for citizenship under the CAA," Banerjee said, addressing the rally in Hindi.

Reiterating that the CAA, the NPR and the NRC won't be allowed in West Bengal, Banerjee said before forcing any citizen out of the state, the BJP "has to throw her out" first.

"Due to NRC in Assam, lakhs of Gorkhas have been rendered homeless. We will not allow that to happen in Darjeeling as long as I am here," she told the rally in Chowkbazar area.

Banerjee's comments come a day after Shah had accused the opposition parties of "misleading" people on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that the law will not be scrapped despite protests over it.

The Trinamool Congress supremo, who has been at the forefront of anti-CAA agitations, has led ten protest marches and addressed six rallies in various parts of the state since the issue snowballed into a major political firestorm last December.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram