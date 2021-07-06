Once in Spotlight for Defeating CM Jagan's Mother, Kambhampati Hari Babu Now Mizoram Guv

Former BJP MP Kambhampati Hari Babu was on Tuesday appointed as the new Governor of Mizoram by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Born in Prakasan district on June 15, 1953, Hari Babu pursued his engineering ad well as PhD from Andhra University in Visakhapatnam. He worked as a professor in the same college before quitting his job to take up politics actively.

He has risen through the ranks within the BJP, working as the general secretary of party following which he won elections from Visakhapatnam constituency in 1999. In 2003, he also became the floor leader of the party in the state assembly.

Babu secured his Lok Sabha seat from Vizag in 2014 after defeating YS Vijayamma, wife of former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, and mother of Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The former BJP MP is the second leader from the Telugu states to be appointed as the Governor of a state by the Narendra Modi government. Bandaru Dattatreya, who was earlier appointed as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, has now been given charge of Haryana.

