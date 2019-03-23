English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Once PDP’s Stronghold, Mehbooba Mufti to Try Her Luck Again in Restive Anantnag
South Kashmir is considered as the bastion of PDP. However, after the 2016 the party's popularity has taken a hit owing to civilian killings and worsening situation in the state.
File photo of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.
Loading...
Srinagar: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the restive Anantnag constituency, where the polls will be held in three phases.
This was announced by Mehbooba on Saturday in Srinagar. Consisting of 16 assembly segments in four districts, Anantnag seat is crucial owing to the prevailing situation in the Valley as it remains on the edge for the last four years.
Mohsin Agha, a PDP leader from Shia community, will be contesting from the Srinagar seat. Abdul Qayoom Wani, a former leader of the teachers’ union who recently joined the PDP, has been fielded from the Baramulla seat. Mehbooba also announced that her party will not be fielding candidates from Jammu and Udhampur seat.
Mehbooba became the first chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir who has won Lok Sabha elections from Anantnag constituency twice, in 2004 and 2014. She resigned from the Lok Sabha seat and took over as the chief minister in April 2016 following the demise of her father Mufti Mohammad Sayed.
She continued her alliance with the BJP and led the coalition government till June 2018, when the BJP pulled out of the alliance. The state was brought under the Governor’s rule.
In 2014 elections, Mehbooba bagged 2,00,429 votes, which is over 53% of the total vote share of the constituency. She was followed by National Conference (NC) candidate, Mirza Mehboob Beigh, who later joined her party.
The NC has fielded retired High Court Judge, Hasnain Masoodi from the Anantnag seat, while Sofi Yousuf will be fighting the polls from Anantnag on BJP ticket.
The Anantnag seat remains vacant even after two years of Mehbooba’s resignation. The Election Commission has been unable to hold by-polls after violence marred the polling Srinagar.
J&K has six Lok Sabha seats, three in Kashmir region, two in Jammu and one in Ladakh. Mehbooba said that the decision to not contest polls from Jammu region, despite “impressive” result in last elections was aimed to “not divide the secular votes”.
Meanwhile, the NC and Congress have sealed a poll alliance in the state. The alliance, in which the Congress will be fighting on the two seats of Jammu with the help of the NC and the latter will contest Srinagar with the help of Congress.
But both the parties will be contesting on Anantnag and Baramulla seats.
South Kashmir is considered as the PDP's bastion. However, after the 2016 the party's popularity has taken a hit owing to civilian killings and worsening situation in the state. The upcoming polls will be a litmus test for the PDP here.
This was announced by Mehbooba on Saturday in Srinagar. Consisting of 16 assembly segments in four districts, Anantnag seat is crucial owing to the prevailing situation in the Valley as it remains on the edge for the last four years.
Mohsin Agha, a PDP leader from Shia community, will be contesting from the Srinagar seat. Abdul Qayoom Wani, a former leader of the teachers’ union who recently joined the PDP, has been fielded from the Baramulla seat. Mehbooba also announced that her party will not be fielding candidates from Jammu and Udhampur seat.
Mehbooba became the first chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir who has won Lok Sabha elections from Anantnag constituency twice, in 2004 and 2014. She resigned from the Lok Sabha seat and took over as the chief minister in April 2016 following the demise of her father Mufti Mohammad Sayed.
She continued her alliance with the BJP and led the coalition government till June 2018, when the BJP pulled out of the alliance. The state was brought under the Governor’s rule.
In 2014 elections, Mehbooba bagged 2,00,429 votes, which is over 53% of the total vote share of the constituency. She was followed by National Conference (NC) candidate, Mirza Mehboob Beigh, who later joined her party.
The NC has fielded retired High Court Judge, Hasnain Masoodi from the Anantnag seat, while Sofi Yousuf will be fighting the polls from Anantnag on BJP ticket.
The Anantnag seat remains vacant even after two years of Mehbooba’s resignation. The Election Commission has been unable to hold by-polls after violence marred the polling Srinagar.
J&K has six Lok Sabha seats, three in Kashmir region, two in Jammu and one in Ladakh. Mehbooba said that the decision to not contest polls from Jammu region, despite “impressive” result in last elections was aimed to “not divide the secular votes”.
Meanwhile, the NC and Congress have sealed a poll alliance in the state. The alliance, in which the Congress will be fighting on the two seats of Jammu with the help of the NC and the latter will contest Srinagar with the help of Congress.
But both the parties will be contesting on Anantnag and Baramulla seats.
South Kashmir is considered as the PDP's bastion. However, after the 2016 the party's popularity has taken a hit owing to civilian killings and worsening situation in the state. The upcoming polls will be a litmus test for the PDP here.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Iron Man Challenges Captain America and Hulk, TV Actress Harassed by 14 Drunken Men
- Avengers Endgame: Marvel Superheroes Will Build a New Infinity Gauntlet to Defeat Thanos?
- Salman Khan Takes a Dig at Priyanka Chopra For Launching Dating App After Marrying Nick Jonas
- Delhi Crime Review: Netflix Show Successfully Presents a Different Point of View on Nirbhaya Case
- Weekly Tech Recap: New Apple iPads, Hotstar VIP, Redmi Go Launch And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results