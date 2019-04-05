English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Once Under Attack for Babri Demolition, Advani Now Finds Sympathisers in Opposition
Following the BJP veteran's blog, though many lined up in support, some also reminded that it was Advani who had been at the forefront of the Ayodhya movement.
File photo of BJP veteran LK Advani (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Days after he was denied a ticket to contest Lok Sabha elections from Gandhinagar seat in Gujarat, BJP patriarch LK Advani finally broke his silence in a blog post Thursday, writing that the party had never regarded its political opponents as 'anti-nationals'.
Advani, in an apparent attack at the current BJP leadership, wrote: "The essence of Indian democracy is respect for diversity and freedom of expression. Right from its inception, the BJP has never regarded those who disagree with us politically as our 'enemies', but only as our adversaries."
The 91-year-old veteran, who was at the forefront of the Ayodhya movement that led to the demolition of Babri Masjid, said BJP had a history of commitment to freedom of choice of every citizen at 'personal' as well as 'political' level. "Similarly, in our conception of Indian nationalism, we have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as anti-national," Advani wrote.
Following Advani's blog, several opposition leaders jumped in support of the BJP leader and criticised BJP's present leadership of PM Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah.
“Never regarded those who disagreed with us politically as enemies or anti-national, only adversaries. Under Modi ji BJP's thought processes have been both: changed and maimed,” tweeted Congress leader Kapil Sibal.
“Listen Modi ji to one who helped you in your journey to Delhi!” he added.
West Bengal CM and Trinamool Cingress chief Mamata Banerjee also backed Advani’s message and called it ‘significant’.
“As the senior most politician, fmr (sic) Dy PM and founding father of BJP, the views AdvaniJi has expressed about extending democratic courtesies, is significant. Of course, all Opposition who raise their voices are not anti-national. We welcome his statement & convey our humble regards,” she tweeted.
Former Finance Minsiter in the UPA government P Chidambaram tweeted, “'Any one who criticises or opposes the BJP government is not anti-national' says Mr L K Advani. It is an indictment of Mr Modi and his government.”
However, all these leaders have criticised Advani before. Following the BJP veteran’s blog, though many lined up in support, some also reminded that it was Advani who had been at the forefront of the Ayodhya movement that led to the demolition of Babri Masjid, sparking communal riots across the country.
In fact, leaders tweeting in his support have attacked him earlier on similar issues. Chidambaram had, in 2009, said that the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was a "pre-planned and cold-blooded" act and that BJP leaders Advani and MM Joshi could not escape responsibility.
Chidambaram, in his Lok Sabha speech over Liberhan Commission report, had said Advani and Joshi made "feeble" attempts to stop the activists, which pointed toward a "hidden" intent of complicity.
Congress leader Sibal had criticised Advani for staying silent on communal speeches given by Varun Gandhi. “The silent Advaniji is completely in tune with what is happening because without his consent this could not have happened. He could have easily stopped it,” SIbal had said in 2009.
Mamata Banerjee has over the years criticised the senior BJP leader over charges of communal speeches. More recently, she referred to Advani’s infamous 1990 Rath Yatra across the country that resulted in communal violence in different places. When BJP failed to get a permission for a Rath Yatra in West Bengal in December last year, Banerjee had said Rath Yatras were not meant to kill people.
This is the first time Advani has broken his silence after he was denied a ticket from Gandhinagar. On the day of his blog post, Shah said BJP had decided to not give tickets to leaders above 75 years of age.
Advani, in an apparent attack at the current BJP leadership, wrote: "The essence of Indian democracy is respect for diversity and freedom of expression. Right from its inception, the BJP has never regarded those who disagree with us politically as our 'enemies', but only as our adversaries."
The 91-year-old veteran, who was at the forefront of the Ayodhya movement that led to the demolition of Babri Masjid, said BJP had a history of commitment to freedom of choice of every citizen at 'personal' as well as 'political' level. "Similarly, in our conception of Indian nationalism, we have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as anti-national," Advani wrote.
Following Advani's blog, several opposition leaders jumped in support of the BJP leader and criticised BJP's present leadership of PM Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah.
“Never regarded those who disagreed with us politically as enemies or anti-national, only adversaries. Under Modi ji BJP's thought processes have been both: changed and maimed,” tweeted Congress leader Kapil Sibal.
“Listen Modi ji to one who helped you in your journey to Delhi!” he added.
West Bengal CM and Trinamool Cingress chief Mamata Banerjee also backed Advani’s message and called it ‘significant’.
“As the senior most politician, fmr (sic) Dy PM and founding father of BJP, the views AdvaniJi has expressed about extending democratic courtesies, is significant. Of course, all Opposition who raise their voices are not anti-national. We welcome his statement & convey our humble regards,” she tweeted.
Former Finance Minsiter in the UPA government P Chidambaram tweeted, “'Any one who criticises or opposes the BJP government is not anti-national' says Mr L K Advani. It is an indictment of Mr Modi and his government.”
However, all these leaders have criticised Advani before. Following the BJP veteran’s blog, though many lined up in support, some also reminded that it was Advani who had been at the forefront of the Ayodhya movement that led to the demolition of Babri Masjid, sparking communal riots across the country.
In fact, leaders tweeting in his support have attacked him earlier on similar issues. Chidambaram had, in 2009, said that the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was a "pre-planned and cold-blooded" act and that BJP leaders Advani and MM Joshi could not escape responsibility.
Chidambaram, in his Lok Sabha speech over Liberhan Commission report, had said Advani and Joshi made "feeble" attempts to stop the activists, which pointed toward a "hidden" intent of complicity.
Congress leader Sibal had criticised Advani for staying silent on communal speeches given by Varun Gandhi. “The silent Advaniji is completely in tune with what is happening because without his consent this could not have happened. He could have easily stopped it,” SIbal had said in 2009.
Mamata Banerjee has over the years criticised the senior BJP leader over charges of communal speeches. More recently, she referred to Advani’s infamous 1990 Rath Yatra across the country that resulted in communal violence in different places. When BJP failed to get a permission for a Rath Yatra in West Bengal in December last year, Banerjee had said Rath Yatras were not meant to kill people.
This is the first time Advani has broken his silence after he was denied a ticket from Gandhinagar. On the day of his blog post, Shah said BJP had decided to not give tickets to leaders above 75 years of age.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Live TV
Recommended For You
- See James Cameron and Vin Diesel Discussing Avatar Sequels in Instagram Video
- This is How Shruti Marathe Reacted to a Producer Asking Her To 'Compromise'
- Robert Downey Jr Giving Out Gifts to Fans, Avengers Endgame Cast As He Rings in 54th Birthday
- Boeing CEO Says 'Sorry For the Lives Lost' After Preliminary Report on Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max 8 Crash
- Xiaomi’s Mi Soundbar is Not Fully Compatible With Its Own Mi TV LED Range
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results