Onda Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

254. Onda (ऑन्डा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Bankura district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Onda is part of 37. Bishnupur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 32.03%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,56,150 eligible electors, of which 1,30,963 were male, 1,25,186 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Onda in 2021 is 956.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,28,577 eligible electors, of which 1,18,166 were male, 1,10,410 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,99,552 eligible electors, of which 1,04,078 were male, 95,474 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Onda in 2016 was 816. In 2011, there were 501.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Arup Kumar Khan of TMC won in this seat by defeating Manik Mukherjee of AIFB by a margin of 10,848 votes which was 5.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 40.7% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Arup Kumar Khan of TMC won in this seat defeating Tarapada Chakrabarti of AIFB by a margin of 596 votes which was 0.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 43.5% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 254. Onda Assembly segment of Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bishnupur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bishnupur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Onda are: Amarnath Shakha (BJP), Arup Kumar Khan (TMC), Tarapada Chakrabarti (AIFB), Apurba Mondal (SUCOIC), Nirmal (Bablu) Banerjee (CPIMLL), Bikash Patra (CPIMLRS), Abdul Hai Mallik (IND), Krishna Chandra Bauri (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 87.55%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.67%, while it was 87.25% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 353 polling stations in 254. Onda constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 276. In 2011 there were 254 polling stations.

EXTENT:

254. Onda constituency comprises of the following areas of Bankura district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Onda, 2. Bikna, Kosthia, Narrah and Sanbandha GPs of CDB Bankura-II. It shares an inter-state border with Bankura.

The total area covered by Onda is 602 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Onda is: 23°08’50.6"N 87°09’40.0"E.

