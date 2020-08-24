Covid-19 Protocols in Place, Kerala Assembly Set to See One-day Stormy Session Today

The Kerala state assembly session that will be convened for a day on Monday will be held following strict Covid-19 protocols. MLAs will be screened using antigen testing by a medical team before entering the floor of the House.

In case a legislator tests positive in the antigen test, arrangements have been made so that the member can vote in the Rajya Sabha election and leave the assembly premises without participating in the other proceedings of the session, said Speaker P Sreeramakrishan.

The medical teams for antigen tests will be sat up at MLA quarters and at the state assembly premises.

A release from the Speaker's office said the assembly complex and the adjacent areas were disinfected on Friday and special seating arrangements were made for the session. "Each member will have a separate seat for this session in order to maintain the social distance. All the members will be provided with a sanitiser, mask and a face-shield along with a pair of gloves," it said.

The special session was called for the passing of the Finance Bill 2020-21 which could not be passed as the state assembly had been adjourned sine die on March 13 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

A stormy session is expected as the opposition will be moving a no-confidence motion seeking Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation amid allegations of corruption in his office linked to the gold smuggling case.

While the congress-led opposition MLA V D Satheesan had sought at least two days for discussion on the no-confidence motion, the Speaker said only five hours would be alloted for it.

The LDF government is also likely to move a resolution against Centre’s move of privatising the Thiruvanathapuram airport by handing it over to the Adnani group on lease.