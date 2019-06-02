One Dead, Several Injured as Violence Continues in Bengal; TMC, BJP Blame Each Other

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
One Dead, Several Injured as Violence Continues in Bengal; TMC, BJP Blame Each Other
A 36-year-old man, said to be a BJP worker, was stabbed to death in Baduria in North 24 Parganas district, while a Trinamool Congress party office was ransacked in Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district.
North 24 Parganas: A fire set ablaze during clashes, allegedly between the BJP and TMC activists, from Kankinara under the Bhatpara Assembly constituency where by-election was underway, in North 24 Parganas, Sunday, May 19, 2019. (PTI)
Loading...
Kolkata: One person was stabbed to death while several others were injured as political violence continued in West Bengal on Sunday, the police said.
Reports of houses being ransacked and activists of both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress sustaining injuries surfaced through the day.
A 36-year-old man, said to be a BJP worker, was stabbed to death in Baduria in North 24 Parganas district. "Ajay Mondol, 37, was stabbed on Sunday morning when he stepped out of his residence," an officer at the Baduria police station said. However, he added that the complaint did not mention any political connection and that the matter was under investigation.
A Trinamool Congress party office was ransacked in Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district. In another incident, a Trinamool member was beaten up on Saturday in Ghola in North 24 Parganas district. Two people have been arrested in connection with the case, the police said.
Meanwhile, BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh protested against the police restoring to lathi charge in North 24 Parganas district by holding demonstrations outside few local police stations.
"Since the time Mamata Banerjee's candidates tasted defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, the police and other miscreants are beating up our workers and ransacking their houses. The officers in Amdanga and Duttapukur police stations are even interrogating people for joining the BJP," he said.
Singh, who defeated Trinamool's Dinesh Trivedi to win the Barrackpore seat, also alleged that the police were threatening to "arrest and file false cases against BJP workers".
Trinamool leader Alo Rani Sarkar, on the other hand, alleged that bike-borne BJP supporters roamed outside her residence in Kanchrapara in North 24 Parganas district and threatened some of her party workers with dire consequences over the phone.
"There were as many as four people on a single bike raising 'Jai Shri Ram' chants. But since Rapid Action Force (RAF) officers were inside the gate, they couldn't do anything. They also threatened to kill our party workers. Their main aim is to help Mukul Roy and his son Subhrangshu Roy continue terrorising people in the Bijpur area," Sarkar said.
However, the local police denied receiving any such complaints.
A clash between BJP and Trinamool workers was also reported from Pidra village in Purulia district.
In another incident, some Trinamool workers were allegedly injured in Arambagh in Hooghly district while the disturbance in East Medinipur district's Khejuri continued on Sunday.
On Saturday, a Trinamool party office was vandalised, allegedly by BJP workers, in Khejuri, which is notorious for political violence. Some police vehicles were also damaged by the agitators.
Reports of houses being ransacked and activists of both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress sustaining injuries surfaced through the day.
A 36-year-old man, said to be a BJP worker, was stabbed to death in Baduria in North 24 Parganas district. "Ajay Mondol, 37, was stabbed on Sunday morning when he stepped out of his residence," an officer at the Baduria police station said. However, he added that the complaint did not mention any political connection and that the matter was under investigation.
A Trinamool Congress party office was ransacked in Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district. In another incident, a Trinamool member was beaten up on Saturday in Ghola in North 24 Parganas district. Two people have been arrested in connection with the case, the police said.
Meanwhile, BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh protested against the police restoring to lathi charge in North 24 Parganas district by holding demonstrations outside few local police stations.
"Since the time Mamata Banerjee's candidates tasted defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, the police and other miscreants are beating up our workers and ransacking their houses. The officers in Amdanga and Duttapukur police stations are even interrogating people for joining the BJP," he said.
Singh, who defeated Trinamool's Dinesh Trivedi to win the Barrackpore seat, also alleged that the police were threatening to "arrest and file false cases against BJP workers".
Trinamool leader Alo Rani Sarkar, on the other hand, alleged that bike-borne BJP supporters roamed outside her residence in Kanchrapara in North 24 Parganas district and threatened some of her party workers with dire consequences over the phone.
"There were as many as four people on a single bike raising 'Jai Shri Ram' chants. But since Rapid Action Force (RAF) officers were inside the gate, they couldn't do anything. They also threatened to kill our party workers. Their main aim is to help Mukul Roy and his son Subhrangshu Roy continue terrorising people in the Bijpur area," Sarkar said.
However, the local police denied receiving any such complaints.
A clash between BJP and Trinamool workers was also reported from Pidra village in Purulia district.
In another incident, some Trinamool workers were allegedly injured in Arambagh in Hooghly district while the disturbance in East Medinipur district's Khejuri continued on Sunday.
On Saturday, a Trinamool party office was vandalised, allegedly by BJP workers, in Khejuri, which is notorious for political violence. Some police vehicles were also damaged by the agitators.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli Cleared off Injury Concern After Hurting Thumb in Training
- Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor & More Stun at the Star-studded GQ Best Dressed Awards
- Sonam Kapoor Comes to Sister's Defence After Katrina Kaif Points Out Janhvi Kapoor's 'Very Short Shorts'
- Sophie Turner's Parents Let Her Work In Game of Thrones Because They Thought it Wouldn't be Big
- IAF Installs Rafale Fighter Jet Model Outside Air Chief’s Akbar Road Residence
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results