'One India', Development, Local Connect: 5 Important Messages from Amit Shah's Jammu and Kashmir Trip

From meeting Sufi saints to visiting a temple and gurudwara, Home Minister Amit Shah’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 has given a glimpse of what ‘one India’ looks like. Shah sent a strong message to all that the nation is with the martyrs and families who lost their loved ones to terrorism. He told Kashmiris that development was the only key that will take the state to new heights.

Security measures took a back seat as Shah met the public on different occasions. He got the bulletproof glass removed from his podium to ‘frankly’ speak to people. He met locals after a function held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre on Monday.

Here are five messages sent out by the home minister during his visit:

India Stands With Martyrs and Civilians Families

During his three days visit, he met families of security forces killed in terror incidents and paid homage to martyrs. First on his agenda was to meet the family of police inspector Parvaiz Ahmad and he met the family just after he landed. He offered his wife a job. The inspector was killed by terrorists in June while he was returning after offering prayers at a mosque. Later, after a security review meeting, he met families of martyrs and civilians who were killed by terrorists in the valley. “I met the families of security personnel martyred while fighting terrorists and the families of civilians killed in terrorist attacks. I assure every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir that the Modi government and the entire country stands firmly with them. India will not be afraid of any such cowardly violence," Shah tweeted after meeting the families on day one. He ended his trip by paying homage to Pulwama Martyrs on Tuesday morning after having dinner with military and paramilitary forces personnel along with top officers.

ALSO READ | Paramilitary, Military Personnel Recount Breaking Bread With Amit Shah in Pulwama

‘One India’

During the last day of the visit, Shah went to the Gurudwara Digiana Ashram in Jammu along with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Later, he went to the Kheer Bhawani Durga temple in Ganderbal. “I had the good fortune of having a darshan of Mata Kheer Bhavani. This is such an unbreakable centre of faith of Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters across the country, which inspires the entire nation. There is a wonderful power in this holy place, which is felt by coming here. Jai Maa Kheer Bhavani!," He tweeted. On his last day, he met Sufi saints and held discussions.

“Kashmir has been the focal point of India’s rich heritage from the very beginning. Sufi culture is also a part of the same richness, which is a symbol of peace and liberalism. Today in the same episode I met Sufi saints in Srinagar and held a comprehensive discussion to restore peace and coexistence of Kashmir," Shah tweeted.

Security review

While the valley has witnessed civilians killings in the last three weeks, Shah held a top-level security meeting with all forces and agencies at the Raj Bhawan. He gave a message to all forces that terrorism has seen a dip after the abrogation of Article 370, stone pelting has reduced, but forces should remain aggressive against terrorists and work closely with each other. “Held a security review meeting with senior officers of Armed Forces, Central Police Forces, J&K Police and security agencies in Srinagar today. Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji, we are committed to the overall development of J&K and throwing out infiltration and terrorism completely," Shah tweeted. He also visited the Border Out Post and went to forward areas. “Visited Border Out Post in Maqwal, Jammu today and met our BSF jawans and spent some time with them. The dedication of our security guards towards guarding India is truly amazing. On behalf of all the countrymen, I salute the bravery of our security forces and express my gratitude," he tweeted on the second day of his visit.

Development is Key

Shah inaugurated the new campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Jammu on the second day of his visit. The new campus of IIT was built at a cost of Rs 210 crore. The Home Minister said if 45,000 youths were engaged in the service of the poor of Jammu and Kashmir, then terrorists cannot harm anything and these youths will change Jammu and Kashmir in no time. Apart from this, 25,000 government jobs were given by the Service Selection Board, out of which 7,000 people were already given appointment letters. Speaking of the governments further plans in the region, he said till now an investment of Rs 12,000 crore had been received and before 2022 an investment of around Rs 51,000 crore will be received. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji, Metro is going to start soon in Jammu and Srinagar and Jammu Airport is also going to be developed with a cost of ₹700 crores. Under the new helicopter policy, we have also started the work of connecting every district by making helipads in every district of J&K," Shah tweeted after inaugurating various development projects in J&K.

Connecting With Locals

While security forces were keeping a strict check on everyone, Shah after addressing a public rally, surprised everyone and despite several threat inputs met locals in Srinagar gathered for his rally. “I was taunted, condemned…Today I want to speak to you frankly, which is why there is no bulletproof shield or security here…Farooq Sahab has suggested me to speak with Pakistan but I will speak to the youth and & people of the Valley," Shah said after he got his bulletproof glass removed. He also went to the house of a civilian situated close to the India-Pakistan border and met family members. He spoke to a villager and saved his mobile number on his phone.

He also visited tourist spots and met locals during his visits. He went to Dal Lake and witnessed a laser show.

“It was a mesmerising experience to watch the musical fountain and laser show at Srinagar’s iconic Dal Lake. Also inaugurated the ‘Houseboat Festival’ organised by the J&K Tourism," Shah tweeted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.