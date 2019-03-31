One is 'Chowkidar', Another 'Thekedar': KTR Flays PM Modi, Rahul for Putting India's Interest on 'Back Burner'

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for claiming to be a ‘Chowkidar’ (watchman) but ‘confining himself to only making promises and not implementing them’, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday emphasized on the need for KCR at the Centre for his vision and determination to serve the nation. Besides mocking the PM, KTR also ridiculed the Congress and its party chief Rahul Gandhi for being a ‘Thekedar’ (contractor) serving his family’s interests.Specifically targeting PM Modi for failing to execute the promise he made about depositing 15 lakh rupees into the accounts of the poor, KTR said that the former knows how to “woo people with high-end promises, without delivering on them.” “Our nation which remained underdeveloped for 71 years needs an active, audacious and honest leader like KCR and not a Chowkidar or a Thekedar,” he said.KTR’s remarks are similar to that of MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who had also called the Telangana chief minister an “honest” politician who “deserves” to lead the nation. KTR also took serious exception to PM Modi’s comments about KCR’s decision to prepone assembly elections based on his faith in astrology. The Prime Minister had attacked KCR during one of his rallies Telangana’s Mahabubnagar while campaigning for BJP’s candidate DK Aruna.“KCR will push India’ growth trajectory,” said KTR at separate rallies in Narsampet and Mulugu seats. Flaying the Congress and its president for putting the nation “on a back burner” for 71 years, KTR said, “Rahul Gandhi says that his great grandfather Jawahar Lal Nehru, grandmother Indira Gandhi and father Rajiv Gandhi have served the nation as Prime Ministers, but he is of no use.”Moreover, the TRS working president accused the Centre of “brazenly copying” KCR’s Rythu Bandhu scheme and also seeking votes for it. “Even Chandrababu Naidu has copied our scheme and takes full credit in Andhra Pradesh,” he added.Reaffirming his faith on KCR’s leadership, KTR said that he will take the lead of regional satraps and give an alternative by garnering the support of YSRCP chief Jagan Reddy, Mamata Banerjee, Naveen Patnaik, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and several others. TRS will win the 16 MP seats and garner support of another 150 or beyond to form a coalition at the Centre, said KTR.“The entire country is looking at Telangana model of schemes and surveys reveal that the BJP and the Congress will bite the dust with only 150 and 100 seats respectively and the regional parties will take replace them,” KTR added.Besides, KTR rebuked PM Modi for “wooing” the people in Mahabubnagar by making false promises of granting national status to the Palamur project. He also expressed surprise at the media’s projection on Modi and Rahul for top post as there are several other leaders to steer the nation.“Despite proclaiming itself as a national party, the BJP cannot win even 10 seats in southern part of India. The people are ready to reject the Congress and the BJP for failing to develop the country for seven decades. So, what is the need for suffering further with these parties when we can make a significant change with KCR a visionary for his prudence, guts and decision making power to give an innovative ruling,” he added, urging people to vote for the TRS.