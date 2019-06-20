One Killed, Four Injured as Bengal Simmers Again After BJP-TMC Supporters Clash in Bhatpara
Bombs were hurled and several rounds of bullets fired in the air by the members of the two groups near a newly constructed police station.
RAF has been deployed in the area and shops have been shut down after the unrest. (Twitter)
Kolkata: One person was killed and four others injured in Bhatpara area of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district as clashes broke out between Trinamool Congress and BJP supporters in Bengal’s Bhatpara on Thursday, the latest in a series of incidents of political violence in the state.
The deceased has been identified as Rambabu Shaw, a pani puri seller and BJP supporter.
According to reports, bombs were hurled and several rounds of bullets fired in the air by the members of the two groups near a newly constructed police station, which was scheduled for inauguration on Thursday.
A team of police officers along with Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel has been deployed in the area, with shops, market places and business establishments seen downing shutters following the unrest.
Bhatpara has witnessed a series of clashes since May 19, when bypoll was held in the assembly constituency.
