One Man One Post Gets Implemented In TMC, Major Reshuffle Emphasis on Youth

Now, the TMC has become a ‘One Man One Post’ party with a major reshuffle. In the new structure, Ministers are divested of their party responsibilities. The TMC unanimously decided to keep four Ministers out from the post of district president and six Ministers have been removed from the post of district chairman in the party.

Ministers removed from the district president’s posts are Jyotipriyo Mallick, Swapan Debnath, Soumen Mahapatra and Pulak Roy. More than 10 district presidents have been changed this time giving more emphasis on clean image and poll performance was one important yardstick.

Interestingly, Mohua Moitra who was the Nadia District President have been removed from his place and Sudip Banerjee has been made the Chairman of the North Kolkata District who was the President. Party insiders say the responsibility of party MPs have been reduced as they have to spend more time in Delhi.

All district presidents from North Bengal have been changed due to their poor performance during the elections.

TMC wants to bring a new team there.

The party has also divided 10 districts in the organisational restructuring. The new ones are Darjeeling 2, Murshidabad 2, Nadia 2, North 24 Pargana 4 part, South24 Parganas 2, Kolkata 2, Howrah 2, East Medinipur 2, West Medinipur 2 and Hubli 2.

The coordinator post at the party was also removed. Party sources say now the party will focus on building more connections with people and that is the reason why TMC has kept the administration and party in a separate mode.

Last year, changes brought in the party got good results. Now, TMC’s focus is on youth. New All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee also wants vibrant youth, who can grow under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. Seniors will guide the youth blood in the future.

