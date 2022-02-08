'One Man One Post Right Policy for Party', Says Saugata Roy Amid Growing Differences in TMC

Amidst rising differences in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) between a section of senior leaders and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, veteran Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy spoke on the ‘one man one post’ theory in the party.

One of the reasons for the growing differences in the party, according to some party insiders, is the theory of ‘one man one post’.

The theory was accepted by TMC on June 5. Abhishek Banerjee was the proposer of this theory, said a party insider. Another section said that this theory was not accepted by certain sections.

Speaking to News18, Saugata Roy said, “This one-man one-post theory is very much acceptable to me because this decentralizes power. Moreover, the burden of all of us reduces, our party has taken the decision so this is good obviously.”

Though the section of leaders who differ with this has never spoken out openly, insiders say this is one of the reasons for the differences.

At present, a section of leaders is not happy with IPAC too specifically on the confusion of the municipal election candidate list.

Saugata Roy, on IPAC and Prashant Kishore issue, said, “Prashant Kishore has done a tremendous job during the election that has helped us.”

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the party, Partha Chatterjee reacting to Roy said, “I am a soldier of Mamata Banerjee, who has been benefitted by whom is not known to me.”

The candidature list controversy has been put to rest by TMC supremo herself. There is a tendency of independent contest about certain places, sources say that too will be sorted out by coordinators.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee has gone to Goa for the last phase of the campaign.

