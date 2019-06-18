'One More Time': Rahul Gandhi's Reaction to BJP MPs' 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Slogans in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: It was a day of slogans and jabs in the Lok Saha on Tuesday while the newly-elected members were taking the oath. Many raised slogans after concluding their oath, with some even engaging in raillery and heated exchanges, ignoring the Chair's direction to desist from it.

It was face-off-like situation between Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and some BJP MPs. The BJP MPs ended their oath with chants of 'Bharat mata ki jai' and Jai Shri Ram.

Taking a jibe, Gandhi asked BJP Arun Kumar Sagar, who chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' twice, to raise the slogan "one more time".

Gandhi again repeated "one more time" after the next BJP MP Ajay Kumar also raised the slogan of "Bharat Mata ki Jai".

The Chair asked the members several times that they should not raise slogans, but in vain.

Kumar then retorted that he will say the slogan again if Gandhi can complete it by chanting 'Jai' following which Gandhi said "Jai Hind" and was joined by other Congress members.