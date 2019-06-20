Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'One Nation, One Election' Will Create Confusion Among Voters, Says JD(S) Chief Deve Gowda

The former Prime Minister said he had 'apprehensions' about the proposal, a day after PM Modi called for an all-party meeting in New Delhi to build consensus on the idea.

PTI

Updated:June 20, 2019, 11:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'One Nation, One Election' Will Create Confusion Among Voters, Says JD(S) Chief Deve Gowda
File photo of HD Deve Gowda.
Loading...

Bengaluru: Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Thursday said "One Nation, One Election" — holding simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies — would create confusion among the voters.

"I have my own apprehensions about it. I feel we are not so advanced," he told reporters here, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called an all-party meeting in New Delhi to build a consensus on the idea.

It was announced after the meeting that a committee for giving "time-bound" suggestions on "One Nation, One Election" would be set up by the Prime Minister.

Deve Gowda said, "There are some people who welcomed it and some who did not. Let us be honest. The only thing is, there is one polling booth here and another polling booth for the Assembly polls that side. There will be confusion. That is the one disadvantage where I am little bit perturbed."

He said there would be somebody to guide the voters, which the Election Commission (EC) alone could do and not the political agents as they were not permitted.

Deve Gowda said when elections were held using paper ballots, officials gave separate paper slips to the voters if polls to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies took place simultaneously.

The process was used to clear the doubts among the voters, he added.

However, now that elections take place using electronic voting machines (EVMs), there will be a problem if simultaneous polls are held, Deve Gowda, whose party is in the ruling alliance with the Congress in Karnataka, said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram