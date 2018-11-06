English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
One Out of Five Poll Candidates in Chhattisgarh, India's Poorest State, a Crorepati
The third richest candidate, among those who have filed nominations for the first phase of polls, is the present Chief Minister, Raman Singh of the BJP, who has declared total assets of over Rs 10 crore. Leading the BJP campaign, Singh is fighting from his traditional Rajnandgaon constituency.
File photo of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh.
Chhattisgarh: The state that has topped several poverty indices and has among the most development deficient districts in the country – has candidates who are about to fight in the first phase of Assembly polls with an average net worth of Rs 1.42 crore.
Of the nearly 190 candidates who are going to contest in the first phase of polls, 42 (or nearly 22%) are crorepatis.
One candidate, Devwrat Singh, who is fighting from an Assembly segment in Bastar, is worth around Rs 120 crore. He is fighting from a Janta Congress ticket in Rajnandgaon’s Khairagarh constituency.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
