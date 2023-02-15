CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Narendra ModiAmit ShahYogi AdityanathRahul GandhiArvind Kejriwal
Home » News » Politics » One Take | Rahul Gandhi's 'Zidd' May Not Turn Around Congress Fortunes in Polls. But For Now, It's Payback Time
2-MIN READ

One Take | Rahul Gandhi's 'Zidd' May Not Turn Around Congress Fortunes in Polls. But For Now, It's Payback Time

By: Pallavi Ghosh

Edited By: Apoorva Misra

CNN-News18

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 14:57 IST

New Delhi, India

Rahul Gandhi, whose comments have been expunged in Parliament, is using the move to bolster his contention that the government is dictatorial. (Twitter @INCIndia)

Rahul Gandhi, whose comments have been expunged in Parliament, is using the move to bolster his contention that the government is dictatorial. (Twitter @INCIndia)

Rahul Gandhi's obstinacy for a JPC, though not supported by all opposition parties, is an attempt to garner the right optics ahead of polls and take sweet revenge on the BJP

One Take
 The Budget Session is done but not dusted. The Opposition, more importantly the Congress, has decided to brazen it out and give another shot at a demand for discussion on Rafale JPC and the Adani row. Though many opposition leaders feel the issue cannot be stretched too much, there is one reason to keep it burning — Rahul Gandhi’s ‘zidd’ or stubborn streak.

One may wonder about the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) when even the Congress knows it will have more BJP than opposition members. Tactically, would the move mean much? During the UPA era, both the JPCs set up to look into the 2G scam and Augusta Westland deal had given a clean hit to former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh. So, why the JPC demand then? The answer — obstinacy.

In a JPC probe, the parliamentary committee can call any official or leader to question. During the JPC probe on 2G, the high point for the BJP then was the fact that Manmohan Singh was summoned by the committee. Close to elections, it’s purely optics that any opposition party would want to use to its advantage. And this is exactly what the Congress is looking at. As a result, while many opposition parties are not too insistent on a JPC — some like Trinamool Congress are now pushing for a court-monitored probe — the Congress wants to take sweet revenge.

Congress veteran Jairam Ramesh recently asked: “If the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha says Parliament is supreme, then why not a JPC? All opposition parties are on the same page as far as JPC is considered.”

However, this is not really the case. When News18 spoke to some parties like the TMC, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal and even DMK, they said they would be happy with any probe. “It’s Congress’ wish mostly because Rahul Gandhi can’t get over the Bofors attacks on his father,” some said.

So, is the JPC demand likely to peter out by the time the House reconvenes on March 13? I would not be surprised. It’s a known fact that many within the Congress are not too excited with the demand and painting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as corrupt — a move that has boomeranged in the past. But then if Rahul Gandhi has set his heart on taking revenge, not much can be done, a party leader tells me.

The other big issue is of ‘hungama’ inside the House and comments being expunged. This is a double-edged sword — While it’s a setback for the Congress in the sense that the archives will not show up the speeches of Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders, on the other hand, Rahul Gandhi is using this to bolster his contention that the government is dictatorial.

By doing so, Rahul Gandhi hopes to erase the deep criticism of his grandmother’s Emergency memory. But the question is — should long-term impact not be the decisive factor while planning a strategy? Or should one man’s anger and desire for payback be the yardstick?

Read all the Latest Politics News here

About the Author
Pallavi Ghosh
Pallavi Ghosh has covered politics and Parliament for 15 years, and has reported extensively on Congress, UPA-I and UPA-II, and has now included the F...Read More
Tags:
  1. 2G scam
  2. Adani Row
  3. augusta westland deal
  4. BJP
  5. bofors
  6. congress
  7. corruption
  8. dmk
  9. Jairam Ramesh
  10. JPC
  11. manmohan singh
  12. pm narendra modi
  13. Rafale
  14. Rahul Gandhi
  15. RJD
  16. sp
  17. tmc
first published:February 15, 2023, 14:57 IST
last updated:February 15, 2023, 14:57 IST
Read More