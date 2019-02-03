English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
One Who Cannot Take Care of Home, Can't Manage Country, Says Nitin Gadkari
The minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation was speaking at a gathering of former workers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), BJP's student wing, in Nagpur on Saturday.
Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said party workers should first fulfil their domestic responsibilities because those who can not do that "can not manage the country."
"I meet many people who say we want to devote our lives for the BJP, for the country. I asked (one such person) what do you do, and who all are there in your family. He said I have closed my shop as it was not doing well....there is wife at home, children," Gadkari said.
"I said (to him) first take care of your home, because one who can not manage his home can not manage the country. Hence first manage your home and look after your children properly, then work for the party and country," he said.
