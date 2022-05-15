Online Post Against NCP Chief: Pervert Mindset Not Good for Society, Says Supriya Sule

NCP MP Supriya Sule on Sunday said a perverted mindset is not good for the society in view of Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale allegedly sharing an objectionable post about Sule’s father and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Chitale was arrested on Saturday from Navi Mumbai over the post she allegedly shared on her Facebook page.

The post shared by Chitale was purportedly written by someone else. It contained phrases like “hell is waiting" and “you hate Brahmins", allegedly referring to the NCP president. “I don’t know her. This is the issue of culture. I am thankful to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and MNS chief Raj Thackeray for speaking out against such a post," Sule told reporters in Nashik. Queried on whether she supports protests by NCP workers against Chitale, the Baramati MP said the issue is about culture when someone wishes death to your parents and someone you idolize in public life.

“Pervert mindset is not good for the society," she said. On Saturday, workers of NCP’s women wing had thrown black ink and eggs at Chitale outside Kalamboli police station in Navi Mumbai. Shiv Sena leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said one must respect the age and seniority in public life. “The actor had said she was ill," Pednekar claimed.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.