Only 44% of Candidates Contesting Delhi Assembly Polls are Graduate or Above, Shows ADR Report

New Delhi: Out of the 672 candidates fighting the Assembly elections in Delhi, only 298 (44%) are graduates or above and 16 are illiterate, said a report of the Delhi Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The report, released on Saturday, said 340 (51%) candidates have declared their educational qualification as being Class 5-12, while 12 candidates are diploma holders and six candidates have written 'literate' in their affidavits.

"There are 16 candidates who are illiterate and 11 have doctorate degrees," the ADR said.

It also said that of the 672 candidates, 441 (66%) candidates have declared their age between 25 to 50 years, while 212 (32%) are in the age group of 51 to 70 years.

"There are 11 (2%) candidates who have declared their age between 71 to 80 years. Eight candidates have not given their age," it said.

The report said 13 more women candidates are in the fray than in the 2015 Assembly elections.

There are 11.8% women contesting the February 8 Assembly election.

"Seventy-nine female candidates are contesting in the Delhi Assembly election this year. In 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, 66 out of 673 candidates were women,” it said.

Among the parties, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nine women candidates out of its 70 faces.

"The Congress has fielded the maximum number of women candidates -- 10 among its 66 candidates, and the BJP has six women out of its 67 candidates," it said.

A total of 17 independent candidates fighting the polls are women.

Delhi is going to polls on February 8 and the results will be out three days later.

