English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Only Ask Me About Politics': Union Minister Birender Singh Shuts Down Query on Water, Hospitals
In a video that is being widely circulated on social media, the BJP leader is seen telling off a reporter and saying that he should pose the question about shortage of drinking water and lack of health facilities to a local MLA or state minister.
Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Union Minister Birender Singh on Wednesday shut down a question about the shortage of drinking water and lack of health facilities in Haryana's Hisar constituency, where his son is being fielded by the BJP.
In a video that is being widely circulated on social media, the Union Steel Minister is seen telling off a reporter for posing the question. "You should get some MLA or minister of the state to respond to these region-specific queries," he said.
The BJP leader was in Hisar to campaign for his son, Brijendra Singh, who is making his poll debut.
"I am a minister of the Centre. If you ask me political questions, I will respond to those," he said despite the reporter insisting that the question does pertain to political affairs.
The Union Steel Minister then goes onto "school" the reporter in journalism saying, "You should not take me that lightly that I should be giving an answer to all the questions. How am I supposed to know where water has come on not."
In a video that is being widely circulated on social media, the Union Steel Minister is seen telling off a reporter for posing the question. "You should get some MLA or minister of the state to respond to these region-specific queries," he said.
The BJP leader was in Hisar to campaign for his son, Brijendra Singh, who is making his poll debut.
I am Union minister. Don’t ask me about drinking water, hospitals, electricity etc. I. Don’t know about all that - Ch Birender Singh, Union Steel Minister, while campaigning for his Son in Hisar, #Haryana. pic.twitter.com/M5G5WLumDu— Deepkamal Saharan (@DKSaharan) May 6, 2019
"I am a minister of the Centre. If you ask me political questions, I will respond to those," he said despite the reporter insisting that the question does pertain to political affairs.
The Union Steel Minister then goes onto "school" the reporter in journalism saying, "You should not take me that lightly that I should be giving an answer to all the questions. How am I supposed to know where water has come on not."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- All About eSIM: Technology That Made Connected Cars like Hyundai Venue, MG Hector a Reality
- Lionel Messi Was Left at Anfield by Barcelona Team Bus after Shock Champions League Loss to Liverpool
- Just Because I’m Doing Action Films Doesn’t Mean I'm Urging People to Go and Kill: Tiger Shroff
- Anfield: Liverpool's 'Temple', Their 12th Man Who Took Them to Champions League Final
- PUBG Mobile Players Alert as Apex Legends Mobile is Confirmed by EA: Release Date, Crossplay And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results