'Only Ask Me About Politics': Union Minister Birender Singh Shuts Down Query on Water, Hospitals

I am Union minister. Don’t ask me about drinking water, hospitals, electricity etc. I. Don’t know about all that - Ch Birender Singh, Union Steel Minister, while campaigning for his Son in Hisar, #Haryana. pic.twitter.com/M5G5WLumDu — Deepkamal Saharan (@DKSaharan) May 6, 2019

Union Minister Birender Singh on Wednesday shut down a question about the shortage of drinking water and lack of health facilities in Haryana's Hisar constituency, where his son is being fielded by the BJP.In a video that is being widely circulated on social media, the Union Steel Minister is seen telling off a reporter for posing the question. "You should get some MLA or minister of the state to respond to these region-specific queries," he said.The BJP leader was in Hisar to campaign for his son, Brijendra Singh, who is making his poll debut."I am a minister of the Centre. If you ask me political questions, I will respond to those," he said despite the reporter insisting that the question does pertain to political affairs.The Union Steel Minister then goes onto "school" the reporter in journalism saying, "You should not take me that lightly that I should be giving an answer to all the questions. How am I supposed to know where water has come on not."