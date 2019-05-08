Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Only Ask Me About Politics': Union Minister Birender Singh Shuts Down Query on Water, Hospitals

In a video that is being widely circulated on social media, the BJP leader is seen telling off a reporter and saying that he should pose the question about shortage of drinking water and lack of health facilities to a local MLA or state minister.

Updated:May 8, 2019, 11:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Only Ask Me About Politics': Union Minister Birender Singh Shuts Down Query on Water, Hospitals
Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Union Minister Birender Singh on Wednesday shut down a question about the shortage of drinking water and lack of health facilities in Haryana's Hisar constituency, where his son is being fielded by the BJP.

In a video that is being widely circulated on social media, the Union Steel Minister is seen telling off a reporter for posing the question. "You should get some MLA or minister of the state to respond to these region-specific queries," he said.

The BJP leader was in Hisar to campaign for his son, Brijendra Singh, who is making his poll debut.




"I am a minister of the Centre. If you ask me political questions, I will respond to those," he said despite the reporter insisting that the question does pertain to political affairs.

The Union Steel Minister then goes onto "school" the reporter in journalism saying, "You should not take me that lightly that I should be giving an answer to all the questions. How am I supposed to know where water has come on not."
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram