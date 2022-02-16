Only BJP-led Alliance Can Ensure Punjab's Development: Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday appealed to the people of Punjab to bring the BJP-led alliance to power for the state’s overall development. Addressing a poll rally here, the Minister for Women and Child Development said only a BJP-led government can ensure the border state’s overall development and security.

Asking the people to vote for her party on February 20, Irani assured a massive infrastructure development to revive Punjab’s economy at a cost of Rs one lakh crore over the next five years. She listed several achievements of the central government in various sectors.

Without naming Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Irani said the Congress leader went to Pakistan and claimed that the neighbouring country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan was his good friend. He also hugged the Pakistan army chief General Bajwa, thereby hurting the sentiments of the people of India, she said. The minister also targeted the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.