'Only BJP Leaders, Their 'Billionaire Friends' Safe in Country', Says Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday launched a scathing attack against the BJP in Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s constituency Varanasi during a ‘Kisan nyay rally’ on Sunday. Her comments came days after eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra has been arrested in connection with the case. Addressing the rally, Priyanka said when she spoke to people, they told her that there were no jobs and income. Farmers, Dalits and women were feeling harassed, she added.

Vadra also said only the ruling party leaders and their “billionaire friends" were safe in the country. “Modi ji bought two aircraft for himself for Rs 16,000 crore last year. He sold the entire Air India of this country for just Rs 18,000 crore to this billionaire friends," she said, commenting on the sale of debt-laden national carrier Air India to Tata Sons.

She alleged that people might belong to any caste and religion, they were not safe. “In this country, the prime minister, his council of ministers, people from his party and their billionaire friends are safe. Understand this properly. The country is getting damaged," the Congress leader said.

Before the rally, Priyanka visited Kashi Vishwanath and Kushmanda temples. Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel also offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple. Prayers of different religions were recited at the rally.

