English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Only Brahmins Know Hinduism, How are Uma Bharti and PM Modi Speaking on the Issue, Asks Congress' CP Joshi
Just a day before, CP Joshi claimed that only a Congress prime minister will have the will to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Loading...
New Delhi: Claiming that it is only the brahmins who are qualified to speak on the Hindu religion, Congress leader CP Joshi questioned how PM Modi and Uma Bharti are going on and on about Hinduism as they belong to different castes.
"If anyone is qualified to speak on religion it is the Pandits, the intellectuals and the brahmins. There is a weird trend in the country where people from different castes are speaking on Hinduism. Uma Bharti, who belongs to the Lodi samaj, is talking about Hindu religion. Sadhvi ji also belongs to a different religion and is talking about Hindu religion. Narendra Modi too belongs to some other religion and talks about Hinduism. In the last 50 years, brahmins have lost their mind," said CP Joshi.
The comment comes just days before Rajasthan goes to polls, where the Congress is looking to unseat BJP's Vasundhara Raje.
Just a day before, CP Joshi claimed that only a Congress prime minister will have the will to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Speaking to News18 Rajasthan, Joshi even invoked a controversial chapter from Congress' past and said, "It was Rajiv Gandhi who opened the lock of the Babri Masjid premise and allowed religious rites inside the disputed structure. Only a Congress prime minister can get the temple built."
Joshi, a prominent Brahmin face of the Congress is contesting the Assembly polls from Nathdwara, flayed the BJP for picking up the issue only in poll season for electoral gains.
"If anyone is qualified to speak on religion it is the Pandits, the intellectuals and the brahmins. There is a weird trend in the country where people from different castes are speaking on Hinduism. Uma Bharti, who belongs to the Lodi samaj, is talking about Hindu religion. Sadhvi ji also belongs to a different religion and is talking about Hindu religion. Narendra Modi too belongs to some other religion and talks about Hinduism. In the last 50 years, brahmins have lost their mind," said CP Joshi.
The comment comes just days before Rajasthan goes to polls, where the Congress is looking to unseat BJP's Vasundhara Raje.
Just a day before, CP Joshi claimed that only a Congress prime minister will have the will to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Speaking to News18 Rajasthan, Joshi even invoked a controversial chapter from Congress' past and said, "It was Rajiv Gandhi who opened the lock of the Babri Masjid premise and allowed religious rites inside the disputed structure. Only a Congress prime minister can get the temple built."
Joshi, a prominent Brahmin face of the Congress is contesting the Assembly polls from Nathdwara, flayed the BJP for picking up the issue only in poll season for electoral gains.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Live TV
Recommended For You
- DC's Aquaman Beats Avengers: Infinity War at the Box Office Even Before its Release
- Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro For Rs 12,999
- WhatsApp Update: Soon Users Will Watch Videos Directly From Notifications
- Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Carefully Planned Instagram Wedding Made You a Part of It
- Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Celebrate Wedding Anniversary in Maldives; See Pics, Videos
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...