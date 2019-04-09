English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Only Pakistan And Congress Were in Mourning After Balakot Air Strike, Claims Amit Shah
Amit Shah attacked the Congress saying that the BJP is unlike the government of the 'mauni baba' (silent PM), referring to Dr Manhoman Singh. The BJP retaliated after the Pulwama attack and destroyed terror camps, he said.
File photo of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Amit Shah
Loading...
Nagpur: BJP President Amit Shah Tuesday targeted the Congress, saying when the whole country was rejoicing over the air strikes on a terror camp in Balakot,
there was mourning only in Pakistan and the Rahul Gandhi-led party.
Addressing a rally here, he said the Modi government's biggest success was that it had made India secure which was not the case when the Congress-led UPA was in power.
"During the UPA rule, there would be no response to terror attacks. After the Pulwama terror attack, there was anger and despondency all over.
"But, the present government is not that of `mauni baba' (silent PM) Manmohan Singh. On the 13th day of the Pulwama attack, the IAF (Indian Air Force) went deep inside
Pakistan and destroyed terror camps," Shah said.
"When the country was rejoicing (over the air strikes), there was mourning only in Pakistan and Rahul Gandhi-led Congress. When 40 jawans are martyred, should we not bomb the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack," he asked.
Hitting out at the Congress president, he said, "Rahul baba .. you can do ILU ILU with terrorists, but we will give "eent ka jawab patthar se" (a resolute and befitting reply)."
Shah also accused the Congress of maligning Hindus by coining words like "Hindu terror and saffron terror".
Shah was campaigning for Union minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, who is pitted against Nana Patole of the Congress in the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to the polls on April 11.
Shah said the Congress did not find a nominee against Gadkari and hence it had to "import" its candidate from outside.
Patole had won the 2014 Lok Sabha election on a BJP ticket from the Bhandara-Gondiya seat in Vidarbha. He quit the the BJP in 2017 and later joined the Congress.
Patole was earlier an MLA of the Congress.
During his speech, Shah also listed the promises made in the BJP manifesto for farmers and traders, among other sections of the society.
Nagpur is among the seven Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra that will vote on April 11. Tuesday was the last day of campaigning in these parliamentary seats.
there was mourning only in Pakistan and the Rahul Gandhi-led party.
Addressing a rally here, he said the Modi government's biggest success was that it had made India secure which was not the case when the Congress-led UPA was in power.
"During the UPA rule, there would be no response to terror attacks. After the Pulwama terror attack, there was anger and despondency all over.
"But, the present government is not that of `mauni baba' (silent PM) Manmohan Singh. On the 13th day of the Pulwama attack, the IAF (Indian Air Force) went deep inside
Pakistan and destroyed terror camps," Shah said.
"When the country was rejoicing (over the air strikes), there was mourning only in Pakistan and Rahul Gandhi-led Congress. When 40 jawans are martyred, should we not bomb the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack," he asked.
Hitting out at the Congress president, he said, "Rahul baba .. you can do ILU ILU with terrorists, but we will give "eent ka jawab patthar se" (a resolute and befitting reply)."
Shah also accused the Congress of maligning Hindus by coining words like "Hindu terror and saffron terror".
Shah was campaigning for Union minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, who is pitted against Nana Patole of the Congress in the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to the polls on April 11.
Shah said the Congress did not find a nominee against Gadkari and hence it had to "import" its candidate from outside.
Patole had won the 2014 Lok Sabha election on a BJP ticket from the Bhandara-Gondiya seat in Vidarbha. He quit the the BJP in 2017 and later joined the Congress.
Patole was earlier an MLA of the Congress.
During his speech, Shah also listed the promises made in the BJP manifesto for farmers and traders, among other sections of the society.
Nagpur is among the seven Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra that will vote on April 11. Tuesday was the last day of campaigning in these parliamentary seats.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virginity of Japanese Adults is Becoming a 'National Concern'
- PUBG Mobile: Internet Freedom Foundation Files PIL Against Recent Ban in Gujarat
- India Women Out of AFC Olympic Qualifiers After 3-3 Draw With Myanmar
- Starc Files Lawsuit Against Insurers for KKR Contract Payment
- All-New BMW Z4 Roadster Launched in India for Rs 64.90 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results