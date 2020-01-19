Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Only Constitution, No Other Power Centre': Mohan Bhagwat Elaborates on RSS' Belief

Irrespective of religion and culture, people who have the nationalistic spirit and respect the culture of Bharat and its heritage are Hindus RSS considers the 130 crore people of the country as Hindus, the RSS chief had said.

Sumedha Kirti | News18.com

Updated:January 19, 2020, 3:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Only Constitution, No Other Power Centre': Mohan Bhagwat Elaborates on RSS' Belief
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses during the 'Vijayadashami Utsav 2019', at RSS headquarter in Nagpur. (Image: PTI)

Lucknow: Reiterating his stand that the Sangh regards the 130 crore population of India as Hindu society, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that this belief of the outfit has no connection with religion, language or caste. The Sangh does not want any other power center other than the Constitution, he added.

"Constitution says we should try to bring emotional integration. But what is the emotion? That emotion is: this country belongs to us, we are descendant of our great ancestors and we have to live together despite our diversity. This is what we call Hindutva," news agency ANI quoted Bhagwat as saying.

Irrespective of religion and culture, people who have the nationalistic spirit and respect the culture of Bharat and its heritage are Hindus RSS considers the 130 crore people of the country as Hindus, the RSS chief had earlier said.

On Saturday, Bhagwat had also said his organisation has no connection with politics and it works only to uplift the moral, cultural and human values of the country. The RSS chief was in Moradabad for a four-day programme with RSS workers.

Addressing a large gathering, the Sangh leader said people from all walks of life are a part of the organisation while some also run political parties. "Elections mean nothing to us. We are working to maintain the values of the country for the last 60 years," he said.

He also denied that the RSS was "remote controlling" the BJP pointing out that the organisation was working for all 130 crore Indians. Elaborating on the organisation, the 69-year-old explained that anyone can be termed as a RSS worker even if they do not come to their shakhas (activity camps) but should have the ideology of national integrity.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram