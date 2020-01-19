'Only Constitution, No Other Power Centre': Mohan Bhagwat Elaborates on RSS' Belief

Lucknow: Reiterating his stand that the Sangh regards the 130 crore population of India as Hindu society, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that this belief of the outfit has no connection with religion, language or caste. The Sangh does not want any other power center other than the Constitution, he added.

"Constitution says we should try to bring emotional integration. But what is the emotion? That emotion is: this country belongs to us, we are descendant of our great ancestors and we have to live together despite our diversity. This is what we call Hindutva," news agency ANI quoted Bhagwat as saying.

Irrespective of religion and culture, people who have the nationalistic spirit and respect the culture of Bharat and its heritage are Hindus RSS considers the 130 crore people of the country as Hindus, the RSS chief had earlier said.

On Saturday, Bhagwat had also said his organisation has no connection with politics and it works only to uplift the moral, cultural and human values of the country. The RSS chief was in Moradabad for a four-day programme with RSS workers.

Addressing a large gathering, the Sangh leader said people from all walks of life are a part of the organisation while some also run political parties. "Elections mean nothing to us. We are working to maintain the values of the country for the last 60 years," he said.

He also denied that the RSS was "remote controlling" the BJP pointing out that the organisation was working for all 130 crore Indians. Elaborating on the organisation, the 69-year-old explained that anyone can be termed as a RSS worker even if they do not come to their shakhas (activity camps) but should have the ideology of national integrity.

