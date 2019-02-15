English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Only EC Can Decide if Elections Can be Held in J&K Under Such Circumstances: Ram Madhav
Ruling out the lack of attention on Kashmir, Madhav said the Kashmir policy has always been under active thinking, but what the country needs today is a strong policy against terrorism and Pakistan.
File photo of Ram Madhav.
New Delhi: A day after a fidayeen attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama killed 40 soldiers, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav expressed apprehensions about the possibility of holding assembly elections in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
