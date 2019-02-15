LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Only EC Can Decide if Elections Can be Held in J&K Under Such Circumstances: Ram Madhav

Ruling out the lack of attention on Kashmir, Madhav said the Kashmir policy has always been under active thinking, but what the country needs today is a strong policy against terrorism and Pakistan.

Marya Shakil

Updated:February 15, 2019, 7:41 PM IST
File photo of Ram Madhav.
New Delhi: A day after a fidayeen attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama killed 40 soldiers, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav expressed apprehensions about the possibility of holding assembly elections in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ruling out the lack of attention on Kashmir, Madhav said the Kashmir policy has always been under active thinking, but what the country needs today is a strong policy against terrorism and Pakistan.

The Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group, which has claimed responsibility for the attack, said that their militant rammed a Scorpio car laden with 350 kg of explosives into the CRPF bus.

“Only the Election Commission can take a call on whether elections can be held in J&K under these circumstances,” said Madhav.

“The people behind this are sitting in Pakistan. The JeM has taken responsibility and Pakistan is not doing anything. The diplomatic channels will be used to bring nations together on this matter, including China,” Madhav added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting, the first of its kind called by the ruling NDA in the wake of a terror attack, on Saturday. Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that he and his party would support the government and would "not get into any other discussion for the next couple of days".

“It is easy to blame agencies, a terrorist needs to be lucky just once. I am glad that opposition parties are standing with us in one voice,” said Ram Madhav.

In further pushback, the government withdrew the "Most Favoured Nation" or MFN status accorded to Pakistan. The BJP leader underlined that Pakistan never reciprocated the gesture.

“We are with the families of the martyrs. MFN status removal is just one step, more diplomatic action will follow,” said Madhav.

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
