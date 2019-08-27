Only Gandhi Family Opposing Hoisting of Tricolour at J&K Secretariat, Says Yogi Adityanath
Addressing a gathering on the 215th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Rana Beni Madhav Singh here, Yogi Adityanath said, for how long will the nation pay for the past sins done by Gandhi family.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Image: PTI)
Rae Bareli: In an apparent reference to the Gandhis, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the "family" that claims to have played an important role in struggle for Independence was "now opposing the hoisting of the Tricolour" at the Jammu and Kashmir secretariat.
Addressing a gathering on the 215th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Rana Beni Madhav Singh here, Adityanath said, "Congress workers say that Article 370 should not have been abrogated. Today, when such historical and courageous decisions are being taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, only one family is opposing such decisions. For how long will the nation pay for their past sins."
He said the Centre under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had built a war memorial in Delhi, where names of all martyrs had been engraved and statues of those bravehearts who received the Param Vir Chakra installed.
"In the coming years, the country will be counted among the three big economies in the world," Adityanath said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Must Focus on Becoming Major Software Producer, Suggests MeitY Secretary
- Malaika Arora Opens Up About Arjun Kapoor and Her Split with Arbaaz Khan
- New Mum Mahhi Vij Slams Body-Shamers, Says My Priority is Feeding My Baby, Not My Figure
- Virat Kohli Maintains Top Spot; Bumrah, Stokes Make Big Gains in ICC Test Rankings
- Alia Bhatt Made a Cameo on Herschelle Gibbs' Twitter Account and Indians are Stumped