Only Gandhi Family Opposing Hoisting of Tricolour at J&K Secretariat, Says Yogi Adityanath

Rae Bareli: In an apparent reference to the Gandhis, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the "family" that claims to have played an important role in struggle for Independence was "now opposing the hoisting of the Tricolour" at the Jammu and Kashmir secretariat.

Addressing a gathering on the 215th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Rana Beni Madhav Singh here, Adityanath said, "Congress workers say that Article 370 should not have been abrogated. Today, when such historical and courageous decisions are being taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, only one family is opposing such decisions. For how long will the nation pay for their past sins."

He said the Centre under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had built a war memorial in Delhi, where names of all martyrs had been engraved and statues of those bravehearts who received the Param Vir Chakra installed.

"In the coming years, the country will be counted among the three big economies in the world," Adityanath said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.