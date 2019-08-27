Take the pledge to vote

Only Gandhi Family Opposing Hoisting of Tricolour at J&K Secretariat, Says Yogi Adityanath

Addressing a gathering on the 215th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Rana Beni Madhav Singh here, Yogi Adityanath said, for how long will the nation pay for the past sins done by Gandhi family.

PTI

Updated:August 27, 2019, 11:18 PM IST
Only Gandhi Family Opposing Hoisting of Tricolour at J&K Secretariat, Says Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Image: PTI)
Rae Bareli: In an apparent reference to the Gandhis, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the "family" that claims to have played an important role in struggle for Independence was "now opposing the hoisting of the Tricolour" at the Jammu and Kashmir secretariat.

Addressing a gathering on the 215th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Rana Beni Madhav Singh here, Adityanath said, "Congress workers say that Article 370 should not have been abrogated. Today, when such historical and courageous decisions are being taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, only one family is opposing such decisions. For how long will the nation pay for their past sins."

He said the Centre under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had built a war memorial in Delhi, where names of all martyrs had been engraved and statues of those bravehearts who received the Param Vir Chakra installed.

"In the coming years, the country will be counted among the three big economies in the world," Adityanath said.

