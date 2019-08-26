'Only Gives BJP a Chance to do Politics': Mayawati Criticises Rahul Gandhi Over Kashmir Visit

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief criticized Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi over their Srinagar visit, in which they had attempted to assess the ground situation in the Valley. The former Uttar Pradesh CM was of the opinion that the visit only gave BJP “a chance to do politics”

In a series of tweets on Monday morning, BSP chief wrote, “As it is known that Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was always in favour of uniting the nation and that is why he was never in favour of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. For this special reason, BSP MP in Rajya Sabha supported the abrogation of Article 370.”

1. जैसाकि विदित है कि बाबा साहेब डा. भीमराव अम्बेडकर हमेशा ही देश की समानता, एकता व अखण्डता के पक्षधर रहे हैं इसलिए वे जम्मू-कश्मीर राज्य में अलग से धारा 370 का प्रावधान करने के कतई भी पक्ष में नहीं थे। इसी खास वजह से बीएसपी ने संसद में इस धारा को हटाये जाने का समर्थन किया। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 26, 2019

“However after 69 years of Indian constitution and abrogation of Article 370, it will take some time for things to get normal. It will be better if we wait, this has also been acknowledged by the Court. In such a situation the delegation of Congress leaders going to Kashmir is like giving BJP central government and the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir a chance to do politics over the issue. It would have been right if these things were thought before going there.”

The tweet by BSP chief comes days after a delegation of opposition parties had gone to Jammu and Kashmir to assess the situation in the valley after the abrogation of Article 370. Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, D Raja, Sharad Yadav, Manoj Jha, Majeed Memon, and others were part of the delegation and were sent back from Srinagar airport.

Several reports also suggested that the media personnel accompanying the delegation were manhandled by the local police at the airport.

“It's been 20 days since the people of Jammu & Kashmir had their freedom and civil liberties curtailed,” Gandhi wrote in a tweet after his attempt to visit Srinagar. “Leaders of the Opposition and the Press got a taste of the draconian administration and brute force unleashed on the people of J&K when we tried to visit Srinagar yesterday.”

The Jammu and Kashmir government issued a statement on Friday night asking the leaders not to visit the Valley as it would disturb the gradual restoration of peace and normal life. It said that the visit would be in violation of restrictions imposed in many areas of the Valley.

