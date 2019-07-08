‘Only if Akhilesh Approaches…’: Shivpal Yadav Hints at Alliance With SP for 2022 UP Assembly Polls

Lucknow: Amid speculations of a possible reunion between Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav, the latter has said that he is open to the idea of forging an alliance if his nephew approaches him.

Speaking to media persons in Firozabad on Sunday, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) president Shivpal Yadav said, “We will not be going for any kind of merger with any party. However, if SP chief Akhilesh Yadav approaches us for an alliance, we can think about it.”

Shivpal had, some time ago, floated his own political outfit after alleging that he was not getting ‘due respect’ in the Samajwadi Party.

The younger brother of Mulayam Yadav, Shivpal is known for strong hold at the ground-level. He had fielded his candidates on all seats, barring the Mainpuri seat, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. While Shivpal, who contested from Firozabad, could not win himself, the division of votes also led to the defeat of his nephew, Akshay Yadav, who has contesting on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

The latest statement from Shivpal comes at a time when all the major political parties are gearing up for by-polls in the 12 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Some news reports suggest that Akhilesh has turned to his father, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, for advice and guidance after the Lok Sabha poll debacle. Sources in the SP said that Mulayam Yadav has asked Akhilesh to bring all disenchanted senior leaders back to the party. Sources added that the party focus will now be also on electing a non-Yadav leader to get rid of the ‘Yadav-only party’ tag.

It was also being said that Mulayam has asked his son to build bridges with his estranged uncle Shivpal. However, a senior SP leader on the condition of anonymity said, “Now both Akhilesh and Shivpal have realised the ground reality. If Akhilesh has failed, Shivpal also couldn’t do much in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It will be in the interest of the party and also in the interest of both the leaders to mend ways and work collectively.”