'Only if You Had Prepared for This a Month Ago': Priyanka Gandhi Slams Adityanath Govt Over Migrant Crisis

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has once again attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government by tweeting a video of migrant workers from Ramlila Ground in Ghaziabad and alleging that they would not be facing any issues had the state made arrangements for them a month ago.

Gandhi’s attack followed her appeal on Sunday where she asked the chief minister to allow buses ferrying migrants from Rajasthan into Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote, “A huge number of migrant labours have gathered at Ramlila ground in Ghaziabad to go home. No proper arrangements have been done by the UP Government. Only if some arrangements were done around a month back, migrants won’t have been facing such issues today.”

She added: “Yesterday we offered help by deploying 1,000 busses and even brought the buses to the UP Border, but the UP Government continued playing politics and didn’t grant us permission. The government is not ready to provide any relief to the people in times of a pandemic and if someone else is giving help, then also they are not ready.”

Earlier on Sunday, she had issued a video statement asking Adityanath not to do politics and instead give permission for the buses to enter UP. “Respected CM sir, it is my request that this is not the time to do politics. Our buses are at the border with thousands of migrant labourers and workers. They just want to reach their homes in such times of distress, we need permission to help them and to send them safely to their homes. Thank You, Jai Hind,” she had said in the video appeal.

