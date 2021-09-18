Only Mamata Banerjee Can Change Govt in Delhi, Says Nephew Abhishek

The non-Bengali votes are a big factor for Bhabanipur and Mamata Banerjee herself has met the non-Bengali community separately. Today, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee started his campaign with a small meeting with the non-Bengali voters.

Abhishek projected the Bhabanipur fight as a fight of India. He said: “B for Bhabanipur, B for Bharath, if Bhabanipur wins then Bharath will also win, and that is not possible without your love and support.”

From Day One, TMC is trying to project the Bhabanipur battle as a national battle, therefore, Abhishek related the battle of Bhabanipur to India. He said, “The vote in Bhabanipur is not any ordinary vote, the entire country is looking at Mamata Banerjee. From UP to Haryana, people are coming to us from everywhere. They are saying only Mamata Banerjee can bring change in Delhi. Without your love support that is not possible.”

Two days back, party senior MP Sudip Banerjee also said that Mamata is the alternative face today.

It’s Mamata who will bring change in the Centre that is the point where the TMC team is stressing.

From petrol and diesel price hike to the lockdown business effect, Abhishek touched every point in a small internal meeting.

Just before this meeting, former Union Minister Babul Supriyo joined TMC, Abhishek referred to that too and said that coming month a lot of such sudden developments will be seen.

“2024 fight will be BJP vs India, let them try to intimidate me with CBI and ED, we are not afraid,” he said.

