Only Modi Can Save Assam Assembly from Terrorist Attack, Says Himanta Sarma Amid Tensions With Pak

No other prime minister, but only Narendra Modi can give a befitting reply to terrorists if they were to attack to Assam Legislative Assembly or Parliament, Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.Addressing a rally in Nagaon district's Kampur, Sarma said, "We need Modi as prime minister of India for another term as he does not care about Pakistan and within a short span of time, gave a befitting reply to the neighbouring country."Warning people against those with anti-Modi fixation, the minister said, "If PM Modi does not come to power, people who shout 'Pakistan Zindabad' will destroy the centuries-old Assamese culture.""The organisations of the state are scared of speaking against those who shout 'Pakistan Zindabad'. We will act against the Pakistani agents, who entered Assam. The BJP has a clear-cut message that it will not compromise with the security of the nation and its people. BJP is committed to working against terrorist activities with zero tolerance policy.," he added.Attacking Congress for doing vote bank politics, Sarma said, "They did not recover the encroached lands of Satra and Kaziranga. Even, now the Congress has knelt down before the people shouting Pakistan Zindabad."