1-min read

Only One Telangana Farmer Gets to Fight Polls Against Modi, 24 Others from South Go Back Home

Istari Sunnam Narsaiah will be the only turmeric farmer from Telangana's Nizamabad who will contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

News18.com

Updated:May 2, 2019, 8:15 PM IST
Only One Telangana Farmer Gets to Fight Polls Against Modi, 24 Others from South Go Back Home
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has rejected nominations filed by 24 of the 25 turmeric farmers from Telangana, who were planning to file nominations as independents from the Varanasi constituency, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking re-election.

According to a report in News Minute, Istari Sunnam Narsaiah will be the only turmeric farmer from Telangana's Nizamabad who will contest against Modi. Of the 119 nominations received by the EC, 89 were rejected, the Returning Officer for Varanasi was quoted as saying.

While about 100 turmeric farmers — 50 each from Telangana and Tamil Nadu — said that they would fight polls against Modi, 25 from Nizamabad and four farmers from TN finally filed their nominations.

As many as 177 farmers contested as independents in Nizamabad during the April 11 Lok Sabha elections as a mark of protest against the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi which they alleged failed to ensure minimum support price for turmeric and red jowar (sorghum) produce and in getting a Turmeric Board established in Nizamabad.

The Election Commission had to make special arrangements for the Nizamabad polls due to the large number of contestants. The EC had used over 26,000 ballot Units and 2200 control units and about 26,000 VVPATs for the people to cast their vote.

Read full article
Loading...
Live TV

