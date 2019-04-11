English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Only One Thing is Out of Sight': In Latest Dig at BJP, Akhilesh Yadav Posts Image of Black Hole
Confident of winning the elections, Yadav thanked voters for their 'unprecedented voting' towards the SP-BSP-RLD alliance. He also thanked the youth for coming out in large numbers during the first phase of voting.
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI)
New Delhi: Taking a dig at BJP's 2014 campaign slogan "achhe din aane wale hain" (good days are coming), Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that even the black hole was now visible but the good days is still out of sight.
Confident of winning the elections, Yadav thanked voters for their "unprecedented voting" towards the SP-BSP-RLD alliance. He also thanked the youth for coming out in large numbers during the first phase of voting and assured them that "maha parivartan" (great change) was underway.
He also said that there were clear signs that the alliance is set to win Bareilly and Amroha. BSP has field JD(S) turncoat Kunwar Danish Ali from Amroha. However, the parties have said that the general secretary's switching over was a part of deal with the two parties.
Ali, who has been dubbed as an outsider by many, actually belongs to this region of Uttar Pradesh. Danish Ali's ancestral village is in one of the segments – Garmukteshwar – which is just an hour’s drive from the national capital. With SP, BSP and RLD having joined hands, sitting MP Kanwar Singh Tanwar of the BJP faces a stiff challenge from Gathbandhan's Ali in 2019.
The SP president claimed that BJP leaders have "lost their sleep" seeing the support the alliance was getting.
अब तो ब्लैक होल भी दिख गया। बस अच्छे दिन ही हैं जो नज़र नहीं आते। pic.twitter.com/C8kKlYoiPj— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 11, 2019
आज पहले चरण में भाजपा के ख़िलाफ़ जिस प्रकार मतदान हुआ है, वो भाजपा के शासन में पैदा हुए कृषि, रोज़गार व कारोबार के संकट के विरोध का प्रतीक है.— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 11, 2019
महागठबंधन के लिए अभूतपूर्व मतदान करने के लिए सभी मतदाताओं को हार्दिक धन्यवाद!
युवाओं का ख़ास शुक्रिया!
‘महापरिवर्तन’ अब होकर रहेगा. pic.twitter.com/19XyjYCPLB
संभल, अमरोहा और बरेली की विशाल चुनावी सभाओं में ‘महापरिवर्तन’ का संकल्प. pic.twitter.com/jB87wF9anZ— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 11, 2019
The SP president claimed that BJP leaders have "lost their sleep" seeing the support the alliance was getting.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
