'Only One Thing is Out of Sight': In Latest Dig at BJP, Akhilesh Yadav Posts Image of Black Hole

आज पहले चरण में भाजपा के ख़िलाफ़ जिस प्रकार मतदान हुआ है, वो भाजपा के शासन में पैदा हुए कृषि, रोज़गार व कारोबार के संकट के विरोध का प्रतीक है.



महागठबंधन के लिए अभूतपूर्व मतदान करने के लिए सभी मतदाताओं को हार्दिक धन्यवाद!



युवाओं का ख़ास शुक्रिया!



‘महापरिवर्तन’ अब होकर रहेगा. pic.twitter.com/19XyjYCPLB — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 11, 2019

Taking a dig at BJP's 2014 campaign slogan "achhe din aane wale hain" (good days are coming), Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that even the black hole was now visible but the good days is still out of sight.Confident of winning the elections, Yadav thanked voters for their "unprecedented voting" towards the SP-BSP-RLD alliance. He also thanked the youth for coming out in large numbers during the first phase of voting and assured them that "maha parivartan" (great change) was underway.He also said that there were clear signs that the alliance is set to win Bareilly and Amroha. BSP has field JD(S) turncoat Kunwar Danish Ali from Amroha. However, the parties have said that the general secretary's switching over was a part of deal with the two parties.Ali, who has been dubbed as an outsider by many, actually belongs to this region of Uttar Pradesh. Danish Ali's ancestral village is in one of the segments – Garmukteshwar – which is just an hour’s drive from the national capital. With SP, BSP and RLD having joined hands, sitting MP Kanwar Singh Tanwar of the BJP faces a stiff challenge from Gathbandhan's Ali in 2019.The SP president claimed that BJP leaders have "lost their sleep" seeing the support the alliance was getting.