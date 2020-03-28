Only One Thing Keeps Moving in MP: Cong on BJP Govt Issuing More Transfer Orders Amid COVID-19 Curfew

Amid the nationwide lockdown over the spread of coronavirus, the Madhya Pradesh government, led by newly elected Shivraj Singh Chouhan, issued transfer orders of Indore Collector Lokesh Jatav and Deputy Inspector General of Police Ruchivardhan Misr on Saturday. Jatav was replaced by Manish Singh and Misr by HN Mishra.

The bureaucratic changes came only days after the removal of Rajgarh collector Nidhi Nivedita, SDM Priya Verma and Rewa Municipal Commissioner Sabhajit Yadav. This happened a day after Chouhan took charge following the fall of the Kamal Nath government.

The women officers from Rajgarh were under the scanner of the BJP leadership for slapping party workers during a rally in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act some time ago.

This was followed by the transfers of couple of senior police officers, along with those in the police headquarters. Besides, three chief medical and health officers, including Bhopal’s Dr Sudhir Dehariya, were transferred a day ago. However, hours later Dr Dehariya was reinstated.

The BJP leadership, which had accused the previous dispensation led by Congress’ Nath for opening a transfer industry in the state, seems to have taken a liking to it.

Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja hit out at the BJP regime for issuing transfer orders at a time when a curfew is in place across the country to check the spread of coronavirus.

“Everything should be on standstill due to the coronavirus, but one thing continues to move (in the state) – transfer and transfer amendment industry,” he said.

However, a BJP leader said the administrative rejig is being done in the wake of the crisis that has arisen out of the coronavirus crisis. “The Congress’ charges are baseless,” said party spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal.

He further said that while BJP workers are busy in Madhya Pradesh extending help in relief measures, the Congress leadership is not playing the role of a constructive opposition.

“Around five lakh BJP workers are offering food to 25 lakh persons in MP and we plan to take this figure of beneficiaries to 45 lakh shortly,” said the BJP leader.

Following the resignations of 22 party MLAs, Nath had tendered his resignation on March 22 and Chouhan was sworn in as CM a day later.