English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Only PM Modi Can Give Befitting Reply to Pakistan, Says Amit Shah
The BJP chief alleged that the Opposition was insulting the soldiers who died in the Pulwama attack by asking questions on the number of casualties in the Balakot airstrike.
File photo of BJP president Amit Shah. (PTI Image)
Loading...
Moradabad: BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday said Narendra Modi was the "only" prime minister who had responded strongly to terror activities in Pakistan, likening the Centre's response to the US action against terrorism.
"We attacked Pakistan without any delay after the Pulwama attack, while the Opposition leaders were insisting for negotiation," Shah said at a 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district.
The BJP chief alleged that the Opposition was insulting the soldiers who died in the Pulwama attack by asking questions on the number of casualties in the Balakot airstrike.
Shah said Modi was the only Indian prime minister who has responded to a terror strike as the United States and Israel have done.
"When the country was celebrating after air strikes at terrorist camp, the Opposition here was grieving like Pakistan," he said in an apparent reference to the Balakot airstrike.
He asserted that the BJP-led NDA would win 74 of the state's 80 Lok Sabha seats. It had won 73 in 2014.
Pointing out that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati were "enemies" earlier, Shah said they had come together now due to "fear" of Modi.
He predicted that the SP-BSP-RLD alliance would fail because "our government is very much popular due to our positive works".
Shah hit out at Yadav, alleging that all miscreants were there in the former chief minister's government and crime was on the rise.
But during the present BJP government, he claimed, all miscreants were either in jail or fled the state.
Shah said communal violence and land-grabbing incidents, which he said were normal during the previous dispensation, had become a thing of the past and there was peace.
Listing out the Modi dispensation's welfare schemes, Shah claimed that for the first time since Independence, the farmers, poor, Dalits and the deprived sections had been feeling that they have their own government at the Centre.
BJP media head Anil Baluni said in a statement that the party organised over 250 'Vijay Sankalp' (pledge for victory) rallies across the country on Tuesday with its tops leaders addressing them.
While Shah spoke in Moradabad, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Uma Bharti spoke in New Delhi, Ghaziabad, Udupi, Vijaywada and Sonipat respectively, he said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke in Varanasi, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani in Porbandar, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Panipat and former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Puri.
Baluni said over 250 such rallies were held on Sunday as well as part of the party's campaign to highlight the Modi government's "achievements" and "insults" meted out to the armed forces by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his allies.
"We attacked Pakistan without any delay after the Pulwama attack, while the Opposition leaders were insisting for negotiation," Shah said at a 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district.
The BJP chief alleged that the Opposition was insulting the soldiers who died in the Pulwama attack by asking questions on the number of casualties in the Balakot airstrike.
Shah said Modi was the only Indian prime minister who has responded to a terror strike as the United States and Israel have done.
"When the country was celebrating after air strikes at terrorist camp, the Opposition here was grieving like Pakistan," he said in an apparent reference to the Balakot airstrike.
He asserted that the BJP-led NDA would win 74 of the state's 80 Lok Sabha seats. It had won 73 in 2014.
Pointing out that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati were "enemies" earlier, Shah said they had come together now due to "fear" of Modi.
He predicted that the SP-BSP-RLD alliance would fail because "our government is very much popular due to our positive works".
Shah hit out at Yadav, alleging that all miscreants were there in the former chief minister's government and crime was on the rise.
But during the present BJP government, he claimed, all miscreants were either in jail or fled the state.
Shah said communal violence and land-grabbing incidents, which he said were normal during the previous dispensation, had become a thing of the past and there was peace.
Listing out the Modi dispensation's welfare schemes, Shah claimed that for the first time since Independence, the farmers, poor, Dalits and the deprived sections had been feeling that they have their own government at the Centre.
BJP media head Anil Baluni said in a statement that the party organised over 250 'Vijay Sankalp' (pledge for victory) rallies across the country on Tuesday with its tops leaders addressing them.
While Shah spoke in Moradabad, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Uma Bharti spoke in New Delhi, Ghaziabad, Udupi, Vijaywada and Sonipat respectively, he said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke in Varanasi, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani in Porbandar, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Panipat and former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Puri.
Baluni said over 250 such rallies were held on Sunday as well as part of the party's campaign to highlight the Modi government's "achievements" and "insults" meted out to the armed forces by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his allies.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
Friday 22 March , 2019 IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Recommended For You
- Study Reveals Apple, Tesla Most Trusted To Make Driverless Cars, Volkswagen Invested the Most
- Reel Movie Awards 2019: When and Where to Watch Live
- 'Badhaai Ho' Gave Me A Chance to Tell Two Stories in One: Amit Sharma
- IPL 2019 | Kaushik: Maybe Next Time Jos, Simply Don't Cross the Line?
- Nayanthara Urges Internal Probe Against Radha Ravi for Making Misogynistic Comments Against Her
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results