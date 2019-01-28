Only Rahul, only Priyanka: Shah takes a dig on Congress’ understanding of OROP

BJP national president Amit Shah, while hitting out at the Congress for its culture of dynastic politics, on Monday drew a parallel with the OROP or ‘one rank, one pension’ scheme, which has been a long-pending demanding of the Indian armed forces and veterans.Shah coined a new expansion of the term and said for the Congress, OROP means ‘only Rahul, only Priyanka'.The BJP president was addressing a “BJP Panna Pramuk Sammelan” at Hamirpur, also known as “Martyrs’ Land” owing to the large population of the district and adjoining areas working in the Army.The BJP president made the jibe days after Congress president Rahul Gandhi officially appointed his sister Priyanka Gandhi as the party’s general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh.Thanking Himachal Pradesh voters for ensuring victory of BJP candidates on all four Lok Sabha seats in the state during the 2014 general elections, Shah said, “The Modi government implemented OROP for ex-servicemen in the true sense.”No one cared for the soldiers for over 70 years, but when the Modi government came to power, it implemented the OROP scheme, he added.Addressing BJP workers ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Shah said, “Desh ek majboot sarkar chahta hai, majboor sarkar nahi. (The country wants a strong government not a weak one).”The country wants a government which can give Pakistan a befitting reply for killing its soldiers, he said.“In his speeches, the Congress president nowadays brings up the issue of poverty. I just want to ask Rahul baba what the Congress governments did for decades to eradicate poverty. It's only the BJP government which is taking measures to eradicate it," he added.They couldn't provide even a gas cylinder to each household in the country, he said.Himachal got only Rs 44,325 crore from the 13th Finance Commission during the Congress government, while the Modi government gave Rs 1,15,865 crore to the hilly state, he added.The BJP president said like late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Modi too remains connected with the state.Without naming former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh and his family members, Shah said, "No one else except raja, rani and rajkumar were given importance during the five-year term of the previous Congress government in the state."The Himachal residents now feel that the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government is their own, he said, adding a total of 20,062 complaints out of 25,227 have been redressed in Jan Manch programmes launched by the Thakur government.“BJP workers are the basis of our victory and every BJP Panna Pramukh is determined to make Modi the PM again,” said Shah, coining a slogan “mera booth, sabse majboot (our booth the strongest)” for the party workers.Thakur, former chief ministers PK Dhumal and Shanta Kumar, besides BJP national organising secretary Ram Lal and MP Anurag Thakur too spoke on the occasion.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.