Only Those Chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' Would Stay in India: Himachal CM Jairam Thakur

The Himachal Pradesh CM was responding to queries on the violence that has erupted in the national capital claiming at least nine lives and leaving several injured.

Ramlal Kondal | News18.com

Updated:February 25, 2020, 5:56 PM IST
Shimla/Chandigarh: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said on Tuesday that time has come to firmly deal with elements harbouring cynical thoughts about the country, adding that only those people would stay in the country who chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

He was responding to queries on the violence that has erupted in the national capital claiming at least nine lives and leaving several injured since Monday.

Addressing a press conference after the ongoing budget session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, the chief minister said, “Bharat me sab theek nahi chal raha hai, ye kharab ho raha hai, wo kharab ho raha hai… Is prakaar se, is mansikta ke saath jo log kaam karne ki koshish kar rahe hain, to mujhe lagta hai ki daur aa gya hai unke saath shakti se nitpatna chahiye. (Nothing good is happening place in the country. This is bad, that is wrong… People are trying to work with a certain kind of mindset… I believe time has come to firmly deal with such people”.

Thakur said those people who are undermining the constitutional institutions need to be dealt with firmly.

Bharat me Bharat mata ki jai karne wala rahega, aur jo nahi bolega, jo Bharat ka virodh karega, samvidhanik vyavasthaon ka samman nahi karega, niraadar karega, baar baar karega, unke baare me nischit roop se vichar karne ka vishay hai ye. (Only those people would stay in India who chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. And the ones who don’t say so, ones who will oppose Bharat, insult our constitutional institutions, dishonour them… definitely time has come to think about dealing with them),” said Jairam.

