'Only Trump Left to Campaign Now': Owaisi Takes a Dig at BJP as Bigwigs Try to Wrest Win in Hyderabad Polls

With several BJP bigwigs including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath working to bolster support for the party in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad civic elections, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at the saffron party, and said the only person left to campaign in the city was US President Donald Trump.

During the term of his presidency, Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had harboured seemingly close ties, with a mega-event organised in the US President's honour called 'Namaste Trump' during January this year.

At a public rally at Hyderabad's Langer House on Saturday, Owaisi said, "It is as if we are electing a Prime Minister in place of Narendra Modi. I was at a rally in Karwan and said that everyone has been called here. A child said they should have called Trump too. He was right, only Trump is left."

While Nadda held a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday, Adityanath held one on Saturday. Shah is set to visit the city on Sunday.

Buoyed by its recent victory in Dubbak Assembly by-election, the BJP appears determined to wrest GHMC from TRS. "It was Dubbak yesterday, GHMC today and Assembly elections tomorrow," Kishan Reddy had said.

In another dig at the BJP, Chief Minister and party president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday alleged that some "divisive forces" were trying to enter the city to disturb peace and tranquility, hours before Shah's visit to garner support for the BJP.

"Some divisive forces are trying to enter Hyderabad and create havoc in the city. Are we going to allow it? Are we going to lose our peace?… My dear brothers and sisters of Hyderabad…as Chief Minister of Telangana, I am appealing earnestly, please come forward. Please support TRS, which is a progressive thinking party. Please save Hyderabad from these divisive forces," he said addressing a public meeting, apparently referring to BJP.

During campaigning on Saturday, Adityanath said that some people were asking him if Hyderabad should be renamed as Baghyanagar. "Few people asked me whether we could rename Hyderabad as Baghyanagar. I said why not," he said at an election meeting in Lal Darwaza. The UP Chief Minister gave the examples of changing the name of Allahabad to Pragyaraj and others to demonstrate the possibility.