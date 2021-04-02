Only Voting Done, EVM Fight is Still On: Mamata Banerjee Tells TMC Workers

Nandigram: The high-profile constituency of Nandigram has remained as the central point of the West Bengal Assembly election. Voting for the constituency is over in the second phase on Thursday.

Nandigram had drawn all attention yesterday as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was touring the constituency, and even she was held up at a polling booth in Boyla for two hours following a face-off between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers.

The Trinamool Congress chief warned her party workers not to be complacent and maintain a strict vigil on EVMs for the entire month while interacting with them at a polling booth in Benazir on Thursday.

Mamata Banerjee said, "Don't be complacent once the vote is over. EVMs should be monitored. They (BJP) can do everything. If someone gives you something to eat, don't eat it.”

This is not the first time that Mamata has accused the opponents of EVM tampering. On the polling day, Trinamool leaders had also complained about EVM malfunctioning at several booths in Nandigram.

The political observers in the state see this as the growing insecurity in the TMC camp. BJP top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, have already announced that Nandigram will reject Mamata Banerjee this time. But Mamata Banerjee is confident of winning from Nandigram.

Recently a video had gone viral in social media in which a BJP leader from Assam was seen carrying an EVM in his car. Referring to many such incidents in the past, the TMC leaders alleged that EVM tampering by BJP in the run up to the counting day is possible.

The West Bengal Assembly Election will be completed in eight phases by April 29 and the counting of votes will be held on May 2.

