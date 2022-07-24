OP Rajbhar Ends Ties With Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, Says 'Talaq Kabool Hai'

Following Samajwadi Party’s “free to go anywhere” remark, Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev-led Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has announced that it is snapping its ties with Akhilesh Yadav-led party.

This came days after Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle Shivpal Yadav and Rajbhar were seen at a dinner hosted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for Droupadi Murmu ahead of the presidential elections.

“You are free to go anywhere you feel you are getting more respect,” Samajwadi Party told them following the dinner, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Both Rajbhar, a former ally of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shivpal Yadav, who floated Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) following exit from Samajwadi Party in 2016, contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in alliance with Akhilesh Yadav-led party.

Welcoming the end of alliance, Rajbhar said, “Akhilesh gave us Talaq, we accept the talaq. Talaq kabool hai,”

The former UP minister also accused Akhilesh Yadav of betraying the cause of backward communities.

“We will continue to fight the fight of the most backward, Akhilesh Yadav doesn’t want to fight that fight. I had asked him to field the most backwards–Kashyaps, Rajbhars, Khumars in the 2022 UP assembly polls. He did not listen to me. In Azamgarh Lok Sabha by polls also I had asked him to give ticket to most backwards when your Yadav, Muslim formula is not working. But at the end of it he gave a ticket to a Yadav,” Hindustan Times quoted Rajbhar as saying.

Commenting on Rajbhar’s remarks, SP senior leader Udaiveer Singh said, “These allies were getting restive to get free, we freed them.”

