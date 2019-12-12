OP Rajbhar's SBSP, Smaller UP Parties Form 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha' for 2022 State Polls

Lucknow: After breaking up with national parties in UP, smaller parties have come forward to form an alliance 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha' ahead of assembly elections in 2022.

The alliance includes Om Prakash Rajbhar led Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), former BSP leader Babu Singh Kushwaha's Jan Adhikar Party, Babu Ram Pal led Rashtra Uday Party, Anil Singh Chauhan led Janta Kranti Party and Premchand Prajapati led Rashtriya Upekshit Samaj Party.

Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha on Tuesday announced that it would be contesting elections on all assembly seats in the state. The party added that it will focus on the failures of the political parties in the state including BJP, Congress, SP and BSP.

OP Rajbhar’s SBSP which had contested 2017 state assembly polls in alliance with the BJP had bagged four assembly seats. Rajbhar who was also given a ministerial berth in the Yogi Adityanath government called off the alliance after disagreement in the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls.

Jan Adhikar Party led by former BSP leader failed to bag any seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls. The outfit had fielded candidate on seven parliamentary seats in alliance with the Congress and JAP was called off recently.

OP Rajbhar and Babu Singh Kushwaha said that their candidates in 2019 Lok Sabha Polls received substantial votes which was suggestive that their vote base was intact.

The alliance, eyeing a section of vote from the Muslim, Dalit, upper castes and backward communities, claims that it will play a significant role in the state politics.

