Congress leader Manish Tewari, who has been a vocal critic of the political circus in Punjab, once again slammed the “daily soap opera” and questioned if the party thought people of the state were not “disgusted” by it.

Referring to an interview by Harish Rawat, the party’s Punjab in-charge, Tewari said in his “40 years plus in @INCIndia, I have never seen such chaos”.

In a series of tweets, Tewari detailed the ills plaguing the Punjab unit and called it “anarchy”. “Repeated open defiance of AICC by a PCC President,colleagues squabbling publicly with each other like children.Guttural language against each other that even fish wives would not use.For the past 5 months it is @INCPunjab”.

1/3 vs @INCPunjab Do we think that people of Punjab are not disgusted by this daily soap opera?Irony is that those who complained loudest of transgressions & aberrations were unfortunately & continue to be worst offenders themselves. History would record that the appointment of— Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) October 24, 2021

Rawat, in an interview, had said Tewari was a senior leader for whom he had “great affection” but he must understand the ground situation of Punjab. This followed Tewari’s jibe in an interview that the AICC leaders in-charge of the state had failed to appreciate how former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had managed the political situation in the border state and its issues, or that he ran a stable government.

ALSO READ | ‘Shameful’: Congress vs Congress Crisis Deepens as Tharoor, Chidambaram, Manish Tewari Back Sibal

This is not the first time Tewari has come out in support of Captain Amarinder, who resigned from his post amid a bitter fallout with PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and publicly slammed the Gandhis.

Since then, the Maharaja of Patiala has announced that he will float his new political outfit and said he was open to allying with BJP for the 2022 assembly polls if the farmers’ issue was resolved.

ALSO READ | Growing Bitterness in Cong, Thinning Party Base: What is ‘G-23’ or Sibal’s ‘Not Jee Huzoori’ Group

In the latest mudslinging in the state unit, former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu said not a single posting in the police department in Punjab happened without a “gift or payment” to Aroosa Alam, Captain’s long-time personal friend and Pakistani journalist.

The wife of Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu slammed Amarinder for his links with Alam and said she had taken away all that money to her own country (Pakistan), and that Captain should also “go to Pakistan and enjoy his time there with her”.

“Not a single posting happened without paying off Aroosa or without giving her a gift. She has taken all the money with her to Pakistan, and Captain should also go there and enjoy his time there with her. We were never heeded because I never let my husband (Navjot Singh Sidhu) get close to Aroosa,” Navjot said in a scathing attack.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.